Colorado Buffaloes Flex Texas Pipeline With New Offer To 4-Star Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are mining the nation searching for cornerback gold. Even if it means leaping into the recruiting chase for four-stars already highly coveted by other powerhouses.

Four-Star Blake Jenkins Lands Colorado Offer

Colorado Buffalos cornerback DJ McKinney (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado busted into the recruiting picture for the Katy, Tex., talent Wednesday evening, making the Tompkins High standout Jenkins the newest four-star coach Deion Sanders and the coaching staff are prioritizing.

Cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher became the one informing Jenkins of his Colorado opportunity, including posing with the recruit for a photo.

Fletcher is becoming proactive in the Lone Star State with hunting down future cornerbacks for the Buffaloes. He's got deep ties to Texas, having previously coached at Houston Christian plus Abilene Christian.

Fletcher coached at the high school level in the Dallas-Fort Worth region too, handing Sanders a fellow DFW option for going after recruits. Fletcher also offered underrated Houston region cornerback Prince Washington Wednesday in trying to sweep up Texas.

Colorado is in need of a new lockdown replacement for DJ McKinney, who transferred to Notre Dame in Jan. 2026. The Buffaloes lost their top cornerback option in the process and face a younger room this fall. Jenkins would boost the room significantly in the 2027 class for multiple reasons.

Colorado Target Blake Jenkins Presents Stardom Potential

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) celebrates his interception with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jenkins presents the skillset college coaches covet when they award scholarships. Plus the traits that Colorado needs in Big 12 play.

Jenkins presents long speed that allows him to hang with wide receivers deep. He's still disciplined enough to undercut the route and come down with the football. That element hands Sanders, Fletcher, plus defensive coordinator Chris Marve the luxury of knowing they can gain a deep coverage corner here.

The 6-1 talent isn't just known for strider speed, though, out near the Houston area. Jenkins excels in short area coverage too by showing patient feet, eye discipline, then the impulse reactionary skills that allows him to know when to stretch his arm out for the pas breakup.

Colorado is chasing a man coverage corner with the aggressive instincts to excel on Saturdays. Jenkins delivers a knack for blowing up screens too, which can help the Buffaloes immensely as they can use more cerebral defensive backs who can identify those plays and react quick.

Sanders will love the sticky coverage Jenkins plays, which should remind him of Travis Hunter or even a young Prime. Jenkins brings the intangibles and textbook corner play that teams like Colorado want on its defense. Problem is, Colorado faces a lot of hurdles to land Jenkins on the recruiting trail.

The Notable Powers Colorado Must Beat for Jenkins

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in a interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jenkins announced a top six nearly one week ago.

Local universities Houston, SMU and Texas comprise half of his list. Then it's Vanderbilt, Michigan and Alabama right after. Of the six, the Crimson Tide represent the only College Football Playoff representative from a season ago.

But obviously this Colorado offer could force Jenkins to rethink his recruiting process. Now it depends on how assertive Fletcher, Marve even Sanders become after the offer.

Marve becomes a great wildcard here as he can present what types of coverages he envisions for Jenkins. Sanders can lean into his esteemed NFL background to coax Jenkins into coming over to Boulder. But Colorado will need to miraculously pull off some aggressive recruiting tactics in order to land this highly-touted cornerback.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.