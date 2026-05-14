One Cornerback Recruit Stands Out Among Colorado's Latest Offers

Time is precious for the Colorado Buffaloes when it comes to filling out any recruiting class as the program looks to turn things around.

But the 2027 class already for coach Deion Sanders and Colorado ranks No. 64 overall on the recruiting trail and the Buffaloes hold just three verbal pledges for this cycle.

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Fortunately Colorado is becoming more proactive with dishing out offers to still-available 2027 talents. Including three high-caliber cornerbacks capable of boosting the defense and helping follow DJ McKinney as the next star defender on the perimeter.

But which one holds the best chance of accepting the Buffaloes' offer? Time for a rundown.

Blake Jenkins' Chances to Land with the Colorado Buffaloes

The four-star from Katy, Texas, reeled in his Colorado opportunity Wednesday evening via cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher.

The 6-1 talent from Tompkins High no doubt presents game-changing intangibles that Sanders, Fletcher and defensive coordinator Chris Marve covets. Sanders would love Jenkins' sticky coverage in press man situations, but also his long speed in eliminating the deep threats down the field.

Colorado likely offered too late, though. Jenkins already held more than 30 scholarship offers before the Buffaloes intervened. Another dilemma for the 2027 defender already has a short list comprising of Houston, SMU, Alabama, Texas, Michigan and Vanderbilt.

Sanders will need to pull off some serious courting alongside Marve and Fletcher to change the mind of Jenkins. But signs point to him staying in-state or playing in the SEC.

Colorado Buffaloes Chances with Gabriel Osborne Jr.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Daniel Bray (13) runs after a catch Colorado Buffaloes defensive back D.J. McKinney (8) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City talent revealed Colorado offered in early May.

The Mustang High standout Osborne presents intrigue as a taller shutdown defender at 6-3, 180-pounds. He displays fluid speed on the field and like Jenkins, excels in man coverage but largely due to his height. Colorado would gain a valuable red zone defender if it pulls off the late recruiting win for Osborne.

Problem is, Osborne already has other heavyweight college programs pursuing him and winning him over. Ohio State is on his short list. Alabama represents one of two SEC offers he likes. The other is in-state option Oklahoma, as the Sooners likely will garner top 10 hype this fall.

Miami, though, rises as the fourth school topping off Osborne's current short list of options. Sanders can try to out-recruit a past college rival of his here. But it's going to take a lot of convincing to get Osborne on board including getting him on a visit to Boulder.

Colorado Buffaloes' Best Chance Is With Prince Washington

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The star from Lamar High in Houston happens to be one of the more underrated recruits. Simply because he's unranked nationally but has pulled in 10 scholarship offers, with Colorado the latest.

The Buffaloes could pull in a sleeper here. Washington identifies screens off his cerebral side then disrupts the play. He presents soft, wide receiver like hands that allows him to pluck the ball away.

But Colorado should love this part: He helped lock down four-star wideout Benny Easter during a game in 2025 and kept him out of the end zone. Easter happens to be committed to Colorado's Big 12 rival Texas Tech. Washington can come to Boulder and help counter Easter and the other talented wideouts in the conference.

Between Osborne, Jenkins, and Washington, its the latter Colorado has the best chance of bringing in.

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