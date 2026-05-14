One Cornerback Recruit Stands Out Among Colorado's Latest Offers
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Time is precious for the Colorado Buffaloes when it comes to filling out any recruiting class as the program looks to turn things around.
But the 2027 class already for coach Deion Sanders and Colorado ranks No. 64 overall on the recruiting trail and the Buffaloes hold just three verbal pledges for this cycle.
Fortunately Colorado is becoming more proactive with dishing out offers to still-available 2027 talents. Including three high-caliber cornerbacks capable of boosting the defense and helping follow DJ McKinney as the next star defender on the perimeter.
But which one holds the best chance of accepting the Buffaloes' offer? Time for a rundown.
Blake Jenkins' Chances to Land with the Colorado Buffaloes
The four-star from Katy, Texas, reeled in his Colorado opportunity Wednesday evening via cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher.
The 6-1 talent from Tompkins High no doubt presents game-changing intangibles that Sanders, Fletcher and defensive coordinator Chris Marve covets. Sanders would love Jenkins' sticky coverage in press man situations, but also his long speed in eliminating the deep threats down the field.
Colorado likely offered too late, though. Jenkins already held more than 30 scholarship offers before the Buffaloes intervened. Another dilemma for the 2027 defender already has a short list comprising of Houston, SMU, Alabama, Texas, Michigan and Vanderbilt.
Sanders will need to pull off some serious courting alongside Marve and Fletcher to change the mind of Jenkins. But signs point to him staying in-state or playing in the SEC.
Colorado Buffaloes Chances with Gabriel Osborne Jr.
The Oklahoma City talent revealed Colorado offered in early May.
The Mustang High standout Osborne presents intrigue as a taller shutdown defender at 6-3, 180-pounds. He displays fluid speed on the field and like Jenkins, excels in man coverage but largely due to his height. Colorado would gain a valuable red zone defender if it pulls off the late recruiting win for Osborne.
Problem is, Osborne already has other heavyweight college programs pursuing him and winning him over. Ohio State is on his short list. Alabama represents one of two SEC offers he likes. The other is in-state option Oklahoma, as the Sooners likely will garner top 10 hype this fall.
Miami, though, rises as the fourth school topping off Osborne's current short list of options. Sanders can try to out-recruit a past college rival of his here. But it's going to take a lot of convincing to get Osborne on board including getting him on a visit to Boulder.
Colorado Buffaloes' Best Chance Is With Prince Washington
The star from Lamar High in Houston happens to be one of the more underrated recruits. Simply because he's unranked nationally but has pulled in 10 scholarship offers, with Colorado the latest.
The Buffaloes could pull in a sleeper here. Washington identifies screens off his cerebral side then disrupts the play. He presents soft, wide receiver like hands that allows him to pluck the ball away.
But Colorado should love this part: He helped lock down four-star wideout Benny Easter during a game in 2025 and kept him out of the end zone. Easter happens to be committed to Colorado's Big 12 rival Texas Tech. Washington can come to Boulder and help counter Easter and the other talented wideouts in the conference.
Between Osborne, Jenkins, and Washington, its the latter Colorado has the best chance of bringing in.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna