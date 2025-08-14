Colorado Buffaloes To Flip Elite Tulane Wide Receiver Recruit?
The Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 has some talented recruits, but the program is not done targeting players. With just 11 commits, the Buffaloes are lining up visits in the fall, hoping to flip potential recruits.
Three-star wide receiver recruit Brayden Allen committed to the Tulane Green Wave on July 16, but he has not officially stopped speaking to other programs. Do Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have the opportunity to pull off a flip this fall?
Allen Sets Colorado Visit
The Colorado Buffaloes have been heavily targeting Allen throughout the summer. Colorado’s wide receivers coach, Jason Phillips, and director of player personnel Corey Phillips have been in consistent communication with the three-star recruit.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Allen is the No. 31 recruit from Louisiana and the No. 173 wide receiver recruit. He is a speedy athlete who also competes in Track & Field. In Allen’s junior high school football season, Allen racked up 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Despite committing to Tulane this summer, he has scheduled an official visit with the Colorado Buffaloes for Sept. 27.
Allen will be in Boulder for a game day when the Buffaloes face the BYU Cougars. Getting Allen to Folsom Field for a game day against a Big 12 opponent could help lead to a flip from a talented receiver.
Colorado Pushes Hard For Allen
The communication between Colorado and Allen has been apparent through the summer. Because of the effort the Buffaloes are putting in and the way Sanders and the staff are developing players, Allen has an interest in Colorado.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
“The communication between me and Coach Corey has been good,” Allen told Rivals. “He will call me and show me some of their practices, which is pretty cool. What interests me about Colorado is seeing how many players they took in and developed into NFL players.”
“What gets me interested to play for Coach Prime is how hands-on he is with his staff and all of the experience they have. It’s people who have been there before,” Allen continued.
While Allen feels strong about his commitment to Tulane, he wants to keep the door open this season to see what else is out there, such as Colorado. The wide receiver recruit also plans to visit the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 20, and the Ole Miss Rebels will be another program to watch for.
Colorado Class of 2026
The Colorado Buffaloes have received just 11 commits, with the recruiting class of 2026 ranked No. 65 in the nation and No. 15 in the Big Ten. Flipping Allen would be a big move for Colorado, as the program has yet to receive a commitment from a wide receiver.
The lone commitment that could be a pass catcher is three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, which makes the potential for Allen to flip something to watch for in the fall.
Colorado quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis is entering his freshman season with the Buffaloes. With Lewis on pace to develop this season, then take over the team next year, bringing in a talented receiver will keep the Colorado Buffaloes a competitive team.