Colorado Buffaloes To Flip Elite Tulane Wide Receiver Recruit?

Three-star wide receiver recruit Brayden Allen committed to the Tulane Green Wave in July. Despite his commitment, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have built a strong connection, and Allen has scheduled a visit to Boulder in the fall. Will Colorado flip the 2026 wide receiver recruit?

Angela Miele

Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall looks on against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall looks on against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 has some talented recruits, but the program is not done targeting players. With just 11 commits, the Buffaloes are lining up visits in the fall, hoping to flip potential recruits.

Three-star wide receiver recruit Brayden Allen committed to the Tulane Green Wave on July 16, but he has not officially stopped speaking to other programs. Do Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have the opportunity to pull off a flip this fall?

Allen Sets Colorado Visit

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders paces the field during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have been heavily targeting Allen throughout the summer. Colorado’s wide receivers coach, Jason Phillips, and director of player personnel Corey Phillips have been in consistent communication with the three-star recruit.

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Allen is the No. 31 recruit from Louisiana and the No. 173 wide receiver recruit. He is a speedy athlete who also competes in Track & Field. In Allen’s junior high school football season, Allen racked up 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Despite committing to Tulane this summer, he has scheduled an official visit with the Colorado Buffaloes for Sept. 27.

Allen will be in Boulder for a game day when the Buffaloes face the BYU Cougars. Getting Allen to Folsom Field for a game day against a Big 12 opponent could help lead to a flip from a talented receiver. 

Colorado Pushes Hard For Allen

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The communication between Colorado and Allen has been apparent through the summer. Because of the effort the Buffaloes are putting in and the way Sanders and the staff are developing players, Allen has an interest in Colorado.

“The communication between me and Coach Corey has been good,” Allen told Rivals. “He will call me and show me some of their practices, which is pretty cool. What interests me about Colorado is seeing how many players they took in and developed into NFL players.” 

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images / Chet Strange-Imagn Images

“What gets me interested to play for Coach Prime is how hands-on he is with his staff and all of the experience they have. It’s people who have been there before,” Allen continued.

While Allen feels strong about his commitment to Tulane, he wants to keep the door open this season to see what else is out there, such as Colorado. The wide receiver recruit also plans to visit the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 20, and the Ole Miss Rebels will be another program to watch for.

Colorado Class of 2026

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have received just 11 commits, with the recruiting class of 2026 ranked No. 65 in the nation and No. 15 in the Big Ten. Flipping Allen would be a big move for Colorado, as the program has yet to receive a commitment from a wide receiver. 

The lone commitment that could be a pass catcher is three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, which makes the potential for Allen to flip something to watch for in the fall.

Colorado quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis is entering his freshman season with the Buffaloes. With Lewis on pace to develop this season, then take over the team next year, bringing in a talented receiver will keep the Colorado Buffaloes a competitive team.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

