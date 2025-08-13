Colorado Buffaloes Freshman Receiver Stepping Up For Coach Deion Sanders

Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes freshman Quentin Gibson is helping build a strong bond within Colorado's incoming class, setting the stage for a competitive and united team. As the Buffaloes prepare for a new season, that chemistry could be a key factor in their push forward.

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for the new season, ready to push forward without former stars like Cleveland Browns’ Shedeur Sanders and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Hunter on the roster. It’s a fresh challenge — one that means new leaders will have to emerge and make an impact.

With that challenge comes the task for Colorado coach Deion Sanders to uncover fresh talent and develop players who can grow with the team for years to come. But even more importantly, he needs to build a strong sense of connection and unity within the program. 

That’s exactly what Sanders seems to be doing with his recent recruiting class.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Christian Sarem (48) is tackled by inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) as wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) defends against cornerback Kole Mathis (33) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Three-star wide receiver Quentin Gibson met with reporters after Tuesday’s practice and talked about the close bond already forming within the incoming freshman class. He said that connection is helping build a tight, competitive group determined to make its mark.

“The goal is, of course, to win a national championship,” Gibson said. “I committed alongside four of them, and I visited with three of them, so we created a group chat. All of our freshmen are in it, and we’ve been texting, hanging out every day and spending time together on the weekends.”

Gibson kept it general when talking about the newcomers, and with 15 freshmen on board this year, there’s a lot of new faces. Despite that, Colorado’s class holds the No. 24 spot in the national rankings from 247Sports.

Who is Quentin Gibson?

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Gibson committed to Sanders and the Buffaloes last November, ranked as the No. 85 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

As a senior, Gibson put up some huge numbers — 93 catches for over 2,000 yards and 36 touchdowns — and earned MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year. But he’s not just a receiver as he threw a 75-yard touchdown pass, ran for a couple scores, and even returned a punt for a touchdown. 

At 5-foot-9, Gibson shines as a classic slot receiver who uses quickness and sharp routes to shake defenders. Even if he starts out deep on the depth chart, there’s a good chance he’ll make some noise right away.

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jack Hestera (25) and Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) battle for controls the of ball in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado special teams coordinator Michael Pollack seems to think so

Pollack told reporters that Gibson, along with senior running back DeKalon Taylor, is in the mix to return kicks and punts this season. That means Gibson should have a role from the jump — and likely won’t be sitting on the sidelines in a redshirt year.

Can Gibson Break Into the Buffaloes’ Offense?

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It’s an uphill climb for Gibson to find his way into the Buffaloes offense this season, considering the depth at the position. If there’s one thing the program has, it’s weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

Gibson is set to be low on the depth chart. He’s trailing behind the likes of sophomores Dre'lon Miller, Isaiah Hardge and senior Jack Hestera in the slot.

Colorado’s offense has a lot of players who’ve been around and some high-profile recruits, so it’s not easy for a freshman to get on the field much — especially since they like to spread the ball around.

Gibson’s hustle and ability to do a little bit of everything might help him get some time on the field down the road. If he shows up on special teams and keeps up with the speed of the college game, he could surprise some folks and find his way into the rotation, even with all the talent ahead of him.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
