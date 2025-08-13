Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Breaks Down Travis Hunter's Development
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is one of the most anticipated players heading into the NFL season. While all the talk has been on the former Colorado Buffaloes star playing two positions, Hunter spent Tuesday’s practice focused on defense.
Throughout training camp, Hunter has been splitting his time between both offense and defense to prepare for the season. As Hunter pursues playing two positions, the team chose to keep Hunter on the defensive side of the ball, after spending Monday’s practice focused on offense.
Hunter’s Defensive Progress
Following Tuesday’s practice, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke to the media to discuss Hunter’s progress at cornerback. Despite Hunter's schedule being different, Campanile highlighted the progress Hunter is making.
“He’s doing a good job,” Campanile said, speaking to the media after practice. “He’s progressing every day. Like I said, he’s done a great job with splitting time on offense and defense. So, it’s a tough task, but he’s handled it really, really well. Like anything else, there’s things to correct, but some things he did really good the other day.”
Hunter made his preseason debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9, where he played a series on both offense and defense. Hunter was not targeted while playing cornerback, but he did miss a tackle on Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.
As a rookie, there is still room for Hunter to grow. With it being the preseason, this is when players can hone their skills before taking the field in September. While not every practice may be perfect, Campanile and the Jaguars’ coaching staff see Hunter improving each day. The team is still preparing the former Colorado star to play two positions in the league.
Hunter’s Busy Schedule
Since starting training camp, Hunter has spoken about how busy his schedule can get. Playing one position in the NFL takes a lot, let alone two. Campanile discussed how Jaguars coach Liam Coen carefully planned Hunter’s practice schedule ahead of training camp.
“Liam, like I said before a couple weeks ago, did a great job of just laying that out,” Campanile continued. “He had total clarity as to how he wanted to do it. He presented it in a easy way for all of us to understand, and he’s managed Travis’ time really, really out here every day.”
Per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, through 14 camp practices, Hunter has had 360 total snaps, 160 being on defense and 171 on offense. While offense has earned more snaps throughout the practices, it has been split fairly evenly.
Hunter has seen 23 snaps during 7-on-7s, 15 on offense and eight on defense. The majority of his snaps came during 11-on-11s, as he has taken 308 total, 158 on offense and 152 on defense. Per DiRocco, the Jaguars have run 787 total snaps, which means Hunter has been a part of 42.1 percent.
Even with focusing on one position per practice, the team is keeping Hunter's reps fairly even between the two positions. While the number of snaps Hunter plays per game may vary based on the game plan, the team is preparing the rookie for a successful season.
Hunter To Play Two Positions
In the Jaguars' unofficial depth chart, Hunter is listed as a starting wide receiver but a second-team cornerback. Based on the depth chart, having more snaps on offense makes sense, but it does not mean he will not change the team's plans to utilize him on both sides of the field.
Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner whom the Jaguars traded up to select in the 2025 NFL Draft. He averaged over 100 snaps per game with the Buffaloes in 2024 and is no stranger to the effort it will take to achieve his goals.
While the Jaguars may have changed it up in practice by having Hunter focus on one position, the team is still working towards having the former Colorado star play two positions. With the support of Coen and Campanile, Hunter is on pace to have an exciting rookie season.