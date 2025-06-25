Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field Snubbed? Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play
Until the Colorado Buffaloes begin stringing together undefeated or one-loss seasons at home, Folsom Field may not earn the respect it deserves in the college football world.
On Tuesday, EA Sports College Football 26 released its top 25 toughest places to play in the soon-to-be-released video game, and Folsom Field wasn't featured. The likely reason? Colorado has won only seven of its 12 home games under coach Deion Sanders despite Folsom Field being sold out for 10 of those games. Fortunately for the Buffs, they went 5-1 at home last year, so things are trending in the right direction.
EA Sports didn't dive too deeply into its stadium ranking criteria, but Folsom Field does thrive in a number of categories. Fans are engaged and passionate about the Buffs, and Folsom's tight sidelines can certainly make things uncomfortable for opposing teams. Live buffalo mascot Ralphie also adds to the electricity with her pregame and halftime runs.
With a capacity of just over 50,000, the 101-year-old Folsom Field isn't one of college football's larger stadiums, ranking ninth in the Big 12 Conference in size. That could've been another factor considered by EA Sports, although Autzen Stadium (54,000), Boone Pickens Stadium (53,885) and Rice-Eccles Stadium (51,444) made the top 25.
After 20,430 fans attended Colorado's spring football game in April, "Coach Prime" called on Buffs fans to pack Folsom Field regardless of the event.
"It was beautiful today, I just wish we had a little more support fan-wise," Sanders said. "I know it's tough when they announced that multiple schools are canceling the spring game. You don't understand how that stuff damages you because fans start hearing that stuff, and it damages you... We do have a tremendous fan base, but I think we need a little more support when it comes to whatever we do inside this stadium. We should be packing it like it's a game. If you're a real Buff fan, Buff fans show up and show out because we're going to do it for you. So do it for us."
Folsom Field will look a little different next season as its natural grass has been replaced with AstroTurf. It's yet to be seen how this will impact Colorado's success at home, but the artificial playing surface should make things safer for a potential College Football Playoff home game in December.
Below are the 10 toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 26: