Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule: Wyoming Cowboys Preview, Prediction
In a meeting that's arguably overdue, the Wyoming Cowboys will make the drive from Laramie to Boulder this fall for a Week 4 college football matchup against coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
The two border rivals have met only three times since 1990, and excitement is already building for Wyoming's first trip to Boulder in 16 years. As announced last week, the Sept. 20 game has been sold out, marking the Buffs' first of the 2025 season.
Below is a closer look at second-year coach Jay Sawvel's Wyoming Cowboys ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Buffs.
Wyoming Cowboys 2024 Season In Review
After four strong seasons as Wyoming's defensive coordinator, Sawvel took over for longtime Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl upon his retirement in 2023. Unfortunately, Sawvel's Cowboys took a considerable step back from a nine-win campaign in Bohl's final run, finishing last season with a disappointing 3-9 (2-5 Mountain West) record. Wyoming averaged under 20 points per game as neither Evan Svoboda nor his replacement, Kaden Anderson, enjoyed much success at quarterback.
Wyoming's three wins came against Air Force, New Mexico and Washington State, and it suffered one-score losses to Idaho, San Diego State, Utah State and Boise State.
Wyoming Cowboys Players To Know
All signs point to Anderson maintaining the starting quarterback job over Svoboda, who now plays tight end for the Cowboys. In limited action last season, Anderson completed 58.3 percent of his passes (70-for-120) for 955 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
"I feel like we could be the top offense in the Mountain West, honestly," Arizona transfer wide receiver Jackson Holman said this spring, per Pokes Insider. "He's (Anderson) primed for a breakout year."
Anderson's top offensive weapons include tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (425 receiving yards, three touchdowns in 2024), wide receiver Jaylen Sargent (480 receiving yards) and running back Sam Scott (435 rushing yards). Those four playmakers join an offensive line headlined by second-team All-Mountain West standout Jack Walsh, who's moving to center.
Wyoming doesn't return much talent on the defensive side of the ball outside of defensive tackle Ben Florentine (26 tackles, four TFLs), defensive end Tyce Westland (six TFLs, three sacks) and safety Andrew Johnson. Sawvel did, however, bring in safety Justin Taylor (Wisconsin), EDGE Chisom Ifeanyi (Florida Atlantic), defensive lineman Aneesh Vyas (Bucknell) and other potential impact defenders from the transfer portal.
Wyoming Cowboys Vs. Colorado Buffaloes Early Game Prediction
If "Coach Prime" and the Buffs are serious about taking another step forward next season, they should win this game by at least two scores at home. Colorado has far greater talent across the board and could use this game as a confidence-booster heading into a massive matchup the following week against the BYU Cougars.
Way-Too-Early Final Score Prediction: Colorado 35, Wyoming 13