Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule: Wyoming Cowboys Preview, Prediction

The Wyoming Cowboys, led by coach Jay Sawvel, will make a long-overdue visit to Folsom Field on Sept. 20 for a Week 4 college football matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes. Wyoming won only three games in 2024 but should be an improved squad entering the 2025 season.

Oct 26, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) runs against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
In a meeting that's arguably overdue, the Wyoming Cowboys will make the drive from Laramie to Boulder this fall for a Week 4 college football matchup against coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The two border rivals have met only three times since 1990, and excitement is already building for Wyoming's first trip to Boulder in 16 years. As announced last week, the Sept. 20 game has been sold out, marking the Buffs' first of the 2025 season.

Below is a closer look at second-year coach Jay Sawvel's Wyoming Cowboys ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Buffs.

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wyoming Cowboys head coach Jay Sawvel takes a knee before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Wyoming Cowboys 2024 Season In Review

After four strong seasons as Wyoming's defensive coordinator, Sawvel took over for longtime Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl upon his retirement in 2023. Unfortunately, Sawvel's Cowboys took a considerable step back from a nine-win campaign in Bohl's final run, finishing last season with a disappointing 3-9 (2-5 Mountain West) record. Wyoming averaged under 20 points per game as neither Evan Svoboda nor his replacement, Kaden Anderson, enjoyed much success at quarterback.

Wyoming's three wins came against Air Force, New Mexico and Washington State, and it suffered one-score losses to Idaho, San Diego State, Utah State and Boise State.

Wyoming Cowboys Players To Know

All signs point to Anderson maintaining the starting quarterback job over Svoboda, who now plays tight end for the Cowboys. In limited action last season, Anderson completed 58.3 percent of his passes (70-for-120) for 955 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

"I feel like we could be the top offense in the Mountain West, honestly," Arizona transfer wide receiver Jackson Holman said this spring, per Pokes Insider. "He's (Anderson) primed for a breakout year."

Sep 2, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) scores a touchdown in double overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Anderson's top offensive weapons include tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (425 receiving yards, three touchdowns in 2024), wide receiver Jaylen Sargent (480 receiving yards) and running back Sam Scott (435 rushing yards). Those four playmakers join an offensive line headlined by second-team All-Mountain West standout Jack Walsh, who's moving to center.

Wyoming doesn't return much talent on the defensive side of the ball outside of defensive tackle Ben Florentine (26 tackles, four TFLs), defensive end Tyce Westland (six TFLs, three sacks) and safety Andrew Johnson. Sawvel did, however, bring in safety Justin Taylor (Wisconsin), EDGE Chisom Ifeanyi (Florida Atlantic), defensive lineman Aneesh Vyas (Bucknell) and other potential impact defenders from the transfer portal.

Wyoming Cowboys Vs. Colorado Buffaloes Early Game Prediction

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If "Coach Prime" and the Buffs are serious about taking another step forward next season, they should win this game by at least two scores at home. Colorado has far greater talent across the board and could use this game as a confidence-booster heading into a massive matchup the following week against the BYU Cougars.

Way-Too-Early Final Score Prediction: Colorado 35, Wyoming 13

