Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Closest to Starting This Fall

The Colorado Buffaloes look unsettled at a multitude of areas ahead of 2026 fall camp.

Coach Deion Sanders doesn't have to worry about quarterback with Julian Lewis expected to have full reins of the offense. Tight end also is settled with the return of Zach Atkins, who's projected to earn an expansive role this fall.

At some other positions, a couple of freshmen may have a chance at some early playing time.

Chauncey Gooden, Left Guard

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Gooden joined Lewis as a prized four-star signing for the 2025 class.

Now the massive and powerful 6-3, 380-pounder looks ready to lock in full-time left guard duties. Especially after playing in the final four games of the 2025 season.

Yet he's not the only freshmen vying for a spot on the starting offensive line.

Jayvon McFadden, Left Guard

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong (72) run during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McFadden enters the picture here too in what will be one of the more underrated position battles for Colorado.

The former prized four-star recruit for coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes played in two contests last season. He brings a lighter frame compared to Gooden, but put on some weight for his potential starting role at Colorado.

The redshirt freshmen brings the fluid feet to thrive in the all-new "Go-Go" offense being installed by new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, which needs quick linemen too especially on pull blocks. But this battle comes down to who can open up running lanes on a consistent basis, as the Buffaloes aim for a different physical downhill approach with this offense.

Cree Thomas, Cornerback

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like McFadden, Thomas arrives as a redshirt freshman transfer portal addition from a blue blood program (in this case Notre Dame).

And like McFadden, Thomas played in a crowded room among his position group that sparked his transfer.

Sanders allowed Thomas to take part in the Big 12 Conference Media Days, which signals he's already high on the cornerback. It also signifies that Thomas is starting to distance himself in the race to land one of the corner spots bequeathed by last season's star DJ McKinney, who landed at Thomas' old university.

He's not the only freshman pursuing one of the open defensive backs spots here.

Preston Ashley, Safety/Nickelback

Brandon defensive back Preston Ashley (1) guards Petal wide receiver Drew Moody (17) during a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The four-star Ashley hands Sanders and new defensive coordinator Chris Marve a past Under Armour All-American.

Granted, Ashley enters a loaded safety room featuring prized transfer from New Mexico State Naeten Mitchell, plus senior Ben Finneseth who both figure to earn lots of snaps in this scheme.

But Ashley can go after another prominent position on this defense in nickelback. Especially with Marve running a five-defensive back base look. Colorado will see its deep share of three-to-four wide receiver looks this season; more so in Big 12 play featuring Texas Tech and Arizona State's deep weaponry.

Ashley isn't the surefire bet to win nickelback duties, though. Sanders lured in former Tennessee signing Boo Carter during the offseason. Carter aims for a fresher start following a disappointing run in Knoxville. But Ashley shouldn't be ruled out here too.

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