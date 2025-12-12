The Three Colorado Buffaloes Freshmen Poised To Become Stars For Deion Sanders

It's no stockpile, but it's a start.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes appear set on their current recruiting class after 12 signees and a few late maneuvers last week. "Coach Prime" convinced wide receiver Xavier McDonald and cornerback Braylon Edwards to flip their commitments from Sacramento State and SMU, respectively.

And with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion in town, these efforts could continue on the offensive end. Still, Colorado's class is well-rounded and will add several strong talents to a needy defense, particularly on the back end.

With the Buffaloes beginning the most important offseason of Sanders' tenure, his success rate on recruits is vital. Colorado's freshmen will take on unique responsibilities in 2026, aiming to solidify a program built on fluid foundations.

Also, the only year since Coach Prime arrived that amounted to stability included stardom. The Buffs must recreate how the immense leadership of NFL-bound figureheads like wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders helped them win.

Who hosts the potential to star under the Flatirons?

Preston Ashley, Defensive Back

No 2026 recruit has been more openly excited to arrive in Colorado than Ashley. The four-star recruit is ready to play for Coach Prime and compete for a spot in a renovated secondary.

247Sports lists Ashley as a safety, though the Brandon (Mississippi) High School product has experience at cornerback as well. With a 5-10, 170-pound frame, he'll enter a group with no set starters for next season and facing the losses of mainstays like cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge.

And besides Hunter, Sanders hasn't yet found a player in his former position to write home about since becoming a coach. Ashley has the mentality to become someone whom Coach Prime can build, having idolized him since his youth.

His demeanor and skill set earned him offers from the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and many others, but Ashley only took one official visit. He was always a Buff, and that could make him a great one.

Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker

When looking at linebackers, Colorado's future is fuzzy. The program will likely double dip into the portal after the acquired duo of Martavius French and Reginald Hughes heavily disappointed.

However, Colton has the raw ability to make any questions disappear. Previously named a four-star, the Newnan (Georgia) prospect had widespread Power Five interest, including offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs.

He chose Colorado last July after a lengthy recruiting process and stands alongside four-star Carson Crawford as a freshman linebacker for Sanders' squad. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston may have to look at starting both if they prove more development-friendly than an experienced portal add.

Christian Ward, Wide Receiver

When has Sanders missed on IMG Academy? Two of Colorado's best freshmen from both 2024 and 2025 hailed from Bradenton, Florida, gridirons. Defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson showed ludicrous promise in limited reps this past season, while offensive linemen Jordan Seaton and Cash Cleveland did the same a year prior.

Now, Coach Prime has a pair of IMG brothers on the perimeter. Ward's wide receiver/cornerback brother, Alexander, reclassified to 2026 and will join the Buffs next fall. He was previously pledged to Alabama.

Christian also held an offer from the Crimson Tide, along with LSU and Georgia, solely for his skills on offense. He officially visited the Michigan Wolverines before committing to Colorado last September.

The Buffs emerged late in the game to land both Ward brothers, but their pass-catching and denying traits could translate to early action. It's happened with IMG prospects before, so Sanders may look to keep the pipeline flowing.