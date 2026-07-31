Marshawn Lynch Speaks Candidly About Deion Sanders' Post-NFL Career Advice
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Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been in the public eye for decades dating back to his days playing on the football field. Sanders retired from playing in 2005, but that hasn't stopped him from finding success in other ways.
Coach Prime has shared advice to former NFL players about their post-NFL careers, including former star running back Marshawn Lynch.
“I think it might have been Deion Sanders who told me ‘You continue on the path you’re on, you’re going to make more money after you playing than you ever did in the league,'” Lynch said on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.
Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony pushed back against this statement. Anthony's point was that nowadays in some sports, contracts for top athletes are over $100 million. It would be hard to find an off the court deal worth that much.
Lynch did admit that times have now changed, but pursuing things like business deals, commercials, movies, etc can result in success after a playing career. Lynch played 12 years in the NFL from 2007-2019, earning a total of roughly $56 million from his contracts.
There was about a five year stretch where Lynch was considered to be one of the top running backs in the NFL. In his 12 seasons playing for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders, Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, First-team All Pro in 2012, Second-team All-Pro in 2014, and a member of the Seahawks 2013 Super Bowl winning team.
Since retiring from the NFL after the 2019 season, Lynch has not shied away from the public. He has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies. He also hold ownership stakes in the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Kraken, and Oakland Roots.
When it comes to Deion Sanders, he may even be more famous today than when he was starring in the NFL. Coach Prime was selected No. 5 overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. Sanders’ career in the NFL spanned from 1989-2005 in Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, and Baltimore.
Sanders was a six-time First-team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, the 1994 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
Since retiring from playing, Sanders has been all over the place. He has been in the media with NFL Network, starred in commercials such as Aflac, signed brand deals like his footwear deal with Nike, and is now the head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime has a knack for finding the spotlight and he has brought that to the Buffs football program.
Colorado hasn't threatened for a national title under Sanders in his first three seasons as they have an overall record of 16-21 since 2023, but they have been one of the most talked about and watched teams in the country. That's because of Deion Sanders.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1