How Tommy Castellanos' Ineligibility Update Can Help Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes enter Oct. 3's showdown with Texas Tech as an underdog. The Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders looked ready to face two quarterbacks for this contest, all while handing their own keys over to backup passer Isaac Wilson.

But now there's a new curveball that surfaced on Oct. 2 involving Tommy Castellanos and the Red Raiders. Which could now swing the advantage toward Colorado.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castellanos is deemed ineligible due to an Oct. 2 ruling from the Kentucky Court of Appeals, per multiple reports. This move officially dissolves the temporary injunction that fifth-year college athletes were originally granted, including the Florida State transfer quarterback.

"But with no injunction allowing him to play, the decision comes down to Texas Tech on whether they will play the quarterback on Saturday," wrote college football insider for On3, Pete Nakos.

Determining if Tommy Castellanos Can Still Play Despite new Ruling

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Kamran James (24) reacts after a tackle in front of Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nakos added one more important tidbit involving Castellanos from a conversation with attorney Ryan Downton.

"As long as he did not have any professionalism issues, they should certify him as eligible under the NCAA Manual as it exists today. And play him," Downton told Nakos.

But he adds that the decision will ultimately come down to Texas Tech’s compliance office.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) during the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castellanos joined a long list of undrafted NFL rookies who wanted another college chance in 2026. All thanks to the new fifth-year eligibility rule that allowed high school graduates of the 2022 academic year to gain an extra season. The former Boston College and FSU dual-threat passer tried to take advantage of the ruling, which inclued filing a TRO (Temporary Restraining Order) on the NCAA which allowed them to seek out their next school.

But TTU takes a huge gamble if it allows Castellanos to play against the Buffaloes. Considering the timing of this new ruling, the Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire may have to sit Castellanos while the athletic department sorts out this new mess. TTU already dealt with the high-profile controversy involving former quarterback Brendan Sorsby amid his gambling investigation, which ultimately led to Sorsby leaving the Red Raiders and pursuing the NFL Supplemental Draft.

How Colorado Could Take Advantage Here Amid Ruling

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TTU playing Castellanos will bring massive distractions. Perhaps even more than what the Red Raiders endured with Sorbsy considering that took place during the offseason.

There's the feeling Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve will be on their toes anyway. TTU may stll roll out a Wildcat quarterback or RPO (Run Pass Option) look behind center, especially if Castellanos ends up playing. Yet considering the timing of this move, the Red Raiders could become the one that's more distracted compared to Colorado.

The Buffaloes' distraction involves their own quarterback situation with Wilson likely earning the starting role over week one starter Julian Lewis. But that decision surfaced nearly three days before kickoff of this Folsom Field showdown. So Colorado likely has one less distraction on its hands.

But Castellanos sitting means McGuire may have to settle for Will Hammond dropping back and throwing more, rather than taking off and running with the fiercest part of their Big 12 slate still to come. Colorado can aim to take advantage of Hammond's turnover woes, including tossing three picks against Sam Houston State. Marve has shown signs of masterfully disguising the Buffaloes' blitzes and coverages.

A big thing to now watch will be the psyche element, more so on TTU's side. The Buffaloes could turn this into an upset if Castellanos' situation weighs heavily over the reigning Big 12 champs.

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