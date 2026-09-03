Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech

Both Colorado and Georgia Tech have obtained significant additions with intriguing expectations. Fans are ready to see all of the changes and improvements come to fruition on Thursday night in the 2026 season opener.

Predictions come in the form of both negative and positive, but Colorado has all of the weapons and power to prove any negativity wrong. New pieces of the team will give them the chance to become more of a threat than they were last year and put more stability on the field. Heading into the season opener, any encouraging scenario seems possible with the new weapons coach Deion Sanders has brought to Boulder.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Impact from Tight Ends and Brennan Marion Offense

Colorado’s tight ends could provide an advantageous matchup against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes have a physically intimidating group that averages more than 6-foot-5, giving the offense plenty of size to use both as blockers as well as receiving targets.

Colorado tight end Zach Atkins is the most experienced option for quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis this season. Atkins caught 20 passes for 149 yards last season. His ability to line up in different spots could allow Colorado to be creative and allow them to have mismatches against Georgia Tech’s linebackers and safeties.

Another Colorado tight end Fisher Clements gives the Buffaloes a massive 6-foot-7 target who could be incredibly valuable in the red zone.

When it comes to the entire group as a whole, the Buffaloes can use multiple-tight-end formations to create uncertainty for the Yellow Jackets. If Colorado can establish the tight ends as credible receiving threats especially early in the game, then it will open different opportunities for the run game as well as outside receivers.

In order to make an impact, the tight ends don’t need to make dramatic catches and touchdowns. The group of tight ends are known to be underutilized by Coach Prime but either that can change or they will make an impact through little touches that result in a game-changing impact. Their individual statures alone are a big enough threat.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Lewis Throws for 300+ yards

JuJu Lewis is entering the 2026 season as Colorado’s starting quarterback with a brand-new offense under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion’s Go-Go offense is designed to create space through motion, creativity and speed.

It’s easy to solely think about the offensive weapons when it comes to the Go-Go offense but Marion’s system provides ample opportunities for the quarterback to attack vertically. This could play directly into Lewis’ strengths as a passer and make him a better quarterback through his development under Marion.

The biggest question looming over the Buffaloes is whether Colorado can give Lewis enough time to throw. The offensive line was a problem last year but if they hold up, Marion can let Lewis take some shots downfield instead of playing conservatively throughout this first game.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An important note is that Lewis does not need to be absolutely perfect in order to achieve 300 or more yards. He is fully capable of reaching this amount just with simple completions and consistency whether he throws all the way down the field or not.

Not only can he get himself there but the new and improved team around him will be of much help. With this team, it’s easy to envision Lewis at least reaching 300 yards as well as multiple touchdowns throughout.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Leaves With Late Win

With a highly anticipated rematch comes added pressure but also added motivation.

The Buffaloes will enter Bobby Dodd Stadium as 6.5-point underdogs per DraftKings, but this game could end up being much closer than the betting line leads on. Both teams have added many new pieces which could result in an unpredictable game, but as for Colorado, they have enough playmakers on offense to keep pace with any improvements from the Yellow Jackets.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech’s physical run game has potential of giving Colorado problems early but the Buffaloes will have plenty of time to settle in and be a problem for the Yellow Jackets. Both teams are coming into the 2026 season with new offensive coordinators. While Georgia Tech might not have a Go-Go offense, they have a fast paced aggressive one with a brand-new quarterback in Alberto Mendoza. It’s something to look out for but the pace at which Brennan Marion’s offense operates can be a major factor into this late game win.

By the fourth quarter, Colorado’s offense could be in a situation where all they need is one final scoring drive. Due to the experience on the team mixed with the impactful additions full of confidence and discipline, the Buffaloes are fully capable of making the right plays at the right time.

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