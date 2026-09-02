Colorado Buffaloes Ticket Prices Take Surprising Turn Before Georgia Tech Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are just days away from the season opener, and it appears that fans who have yet to purchase tickets don’t have all that much to worry about.

The Buffaloes will travel to Atlanta for a Thursday night matchup against Georgia Tech on Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The ticket prices have remained fairly consistent. Fans who have waited until the last minute to purchase seats still have the opportunity and won’t have to face any typical last-minute consequences in regards to prices.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ticket Prices Have Stayed Relatively Consistent

The latest ticket listings for the Colorado-Georgia Tech game are available starting at roughly $48 on some ticket marketplaces. CBS Sports currently lists tickets beginning at $48, even though prices vary based on location, availability and fees.

Other websites show tickets closer to the $60 range. Sports Illustrated Tickets recently had multiple seats listed at $63 per ticket with no additional fees, and comparable listings on other sites were around $79, depending on the placement of the seats.

This range means that fans still have the opportunity and options to still attend the game depending on where they are willing to sit and how much they are willing to spend.

The relatively steady prices are notable considering the amount of attention surrounding the game. Colorado and Georgia Tech met for the first-time last season with the Yellow Jackets earning a 27-20 victory in Boulder. Now the Buffaloes will travel to Atlanta expecting a much different result in the rematch.

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key reacts against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Highly Anticipated Opener

The Yellow Jackets will be hosting a White Out for the season opener, as they are encouraging fans to wear white clothes and accessories from head to toe. Georgia Tech will also be adding several different elements to the gameday experience, including a halftime drone show that will be featuring 300 drones.

The demand from fans surrounding the game has been reflected through Georgia Tech’s ticket plans as well. With the game being featured on ESPN’s Sports Center “On Campus” broadcast and with the Buffaloes being one of the high-profile opponents, it is one of the most in-demand home dates for the team.

Due to the demand, the Yellow Jackets have included the matchup in a three-game White & Gold Mini Plan, which starts at $115. Georgia Tech says that the mini plan provides a 15 percent savings compared to purchasing those games individually.

However, despite the anticipation, the secondary-market prices have surprisingly not experienced a significant surge entering game week either.

The fact that there hasn’t been much movement within these specific prices could actually be good news for Colorado fans who are still considering taking a trip to Atlanta. Instead of having to play the risky game of tracking prices as they dramatically climb or fall as kickoff approaches, buyers continue to have opportunities. Right now, they’re able to find a variety of different tickets with varying prices in different spots of the stadium.

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the season officially starting in just a couple of days, fans will have to make the tough decision of either securing their seats now or continuing to watch the market.

The overall best news for Colorado fans is the fact that prices aren’t moving much. There was such a busy offseason for the Buffaloes leading to so an incredible eagerness surrounding the opener and fans want to see it in person.

The Buffaloes will take on the Yellow Jackets at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta.

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