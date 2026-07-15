Colorado Guard Ian Inman Pulls Back the Curtain on Offseason Goals

Guard Ian Inman is a part of the Colorado Buffaloes’ returning trio from their 2025 freshman class. He’s viewed as potentially the biggest wild card of the bunch, but still as having a great deal of talent.

As he approaches the 2026 season, he’ll be expected to take on a larger role on both sides of the ball. He set personal goals for the remainder of the offseason and the regular season in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

Ian Inman’s Goal for the Remainder of the Offseason

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) drives to the basket around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Ryan Crotty (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inman’s new role will likely come with a substantial increase in his average minutes, as he’ll be a top candidate for the Buffs’ sixth-man role. Taking on an increased workload like that requires immense preparation, especially when competing in the Big 12. Staying committed to that preparation is what Inman is focusing on for the remainder of the offseason.

“[My offseason goal] is being in condition,” Inman said. “Steve [Englehart] is always trying to get us right in the weight room, doing sleds and different stuff to stay in condition.”

After Inman announced his return to Boulder for the 2026 season, coach Tad Boyle pointed out how crucial his work in the weight room would be for his development.

"Everybody knows that [Ian] is a good shooter," Boyle told CU Athletic Communications. "The biggest thing we've got to challenge him with is to get bigger and stronger in the weight room this summer and become more than just a shooter, which he's very, very capable of doing, because he can put the ball on the floor."

Ian Inman’s Regular-Season Defensive Goal

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Shon Abaev (10) drives on Colorado Buffaloes guard-forward Ian Inman (0) in the first half of the NCAA Basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Jan. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the primary things that a good offseason in the weight room will do for Inman is prepare him to have a bigger impact on defense. That aspect of his game was the first he pointed to when asked where he’s looking to improve in 2026.

“[My goal] on the defensive side is just being more solid on that end,” Inman said. “Being able to guard one through three, one through four, just being able to guard every position.”

Inman’s ability to guard with more versatility will do wonders for the Buffaloes, as they’re facing depth struggles on the defensive end. Guard Jalin Holland and forward Goc Malual are both acclaimed defenders, and forward Noah Feddersen is a solid defender in his own right, but question marks remain outside of that group.

If Inman can become a reliable defender in 2026, he’ll add to his increased responsibilities.

Ian Inman’s Regular-Season Offensive Goals

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) shoots a three-point shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inman is also looking to build on his offensive repertoire in the coming season. He was an excellent 3-point shooter in 2025, often going on hot streaks that broke him into double-digit point nights. However, he struggled with consistency and struggled to score on the interior. That one-dimensional playstyle is something he plans to address in 2026.

“[My goals] on the offensive end are attacking more and showing my whole game, not just shooting the 3-ball,” Inman said.

Inman’s offense is his claim to fame, and if he can add more layers to his scoring ability, the sky is the limit for his development this coming season.

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