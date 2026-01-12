Colorado Buffaloes Land Another All-Conference Cornerback In Transfer Portal

Forced to or not, the Colorado Buffaloes knew they needed to rethink how to build a secondary for 2026. Neurons are firing.

Coach Deion Sanders' defensive back rebuild continued on Sunday night, as former Appalachian State Mountaineers cornerback Emory Floyd transferred to the Buffs. Colorado's portal haul has surpassed 30 members, and its defense is emerging from the other end vastly improved.

Colorado Acquires Appalachian State's Emory Floyd

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Floyd arrives in Boulder after an excellent redshirt junior season, earning an All-Sun Belt honorable mention. He started all 13 games for App State, racking up 57 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception. His 35 solo tackles ranked third on the Mountaineers.

Last fall, Floyd accounted for five or more solo stops five times. Through Nov. 5, he had only allowed one touchdown pass and made his lone interception on Nov. 22 against Marshall.

A native of Marietta, Georgia, Floyd is the third former Mountaineer defender to join Colorado this offseason. Defensive tackle Dylan Manuel was his teammate last fall, while lineman Santana Hopper spent three seasons in Boone before moving to Tulane.

Before App State, Floyd had an injury-riddled tenure with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He appeared in just seven games over three seasons, recording a stat in just two contests in 2023. Hailed for his speed, he also joined the track team to bide time during his redshirted freshman year.

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's Mazeo Bennett (3) is hit by Emory Floyd (8) on a play. | ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 6-1 and 195 pounds, Floyd was originally a three-star recruit from Hillgrove High School (Powder Springs, Georgia) who drew eyeballs from around the SEC. He collected offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida, Notre Dame and many more, but his primary suitors were the Gamecocks and Auburn Tigers.

While health issues slowed his growth where "it just means more," Floyd found his footing at Appalachian State and returns to Power Four competition to compete for a starting spot. He'll have a great shot at Colorado, where its only regulars at cornerback in DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge have departed.

Deion Sanders' Strong Secondary

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Randon Fontenette (2) attempts to intercept a pass during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Floyd is the third true cornerback to transfer to the Buffaloes this offseason, joining Justin Eaglin of the James Madison Dukes and Cree Thomas from Notre Dame.

Regardless of playing time, they'll have some excellent safety help. Colorado added two former SEC starters who can play the nickel corner or overtop positions, Boo Carter from Tennessee and Randon Fonenette from Vanderbilt. They're the Buffaloes' only four-star transfers thus far, per 247Sports.

Carter is a former SEC All-Freshman selection with a versatile skillset long desired by "Coach Prime." Though he left the Volunteers on poor terms, his ability to stop the run, muscle up wide receivers and even return punts is one of a kind.

Fontenette was a team captain for Vandy's best season in program history, starting every game as one of its defense's most disruptive forces. He began his career with TCU before amassing 125 tackles (14.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 14 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception (that he made a pick-six) over the past two years with the Commodores.

Colorado also added former New Mexico State safety Naeten Mitchell, who led the Aggies in tackles and was an elite playmaker (four forced fumbles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups) for an underrated defense last season.