Cornerback RJ Johnson's Path to the NFL Draft Amid Injury Return

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defense is headlined by very few returning players in 2026, but one of those players is Cornerback RJ Johnson. After a season of battling injury in 2025, he looks to bounce back strong in 2026.

He’ll be NFL Draft eligible after the campaign, so here’s a look at the steps he must take to build his draft stock in 2026.

The Importance of a Healthy Season for RJ Johnson’s NFL Draft Stock

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson showed early promise in his Buffs career as he played in 12 games for Colorado in his first season after transferring from the Arkansas Razorbacks. He accomplished that despite the historic defense that Colorado possessed, a unit that has since sent many players to the NFL.

That gave fans and coaches alike high hopes for Johnson’s 2025 campaign. However, injuries prevented him from seeing the progress he desired. He missed eight games due to injury, and recorded just eight total tackles, one interception and a pass breakup as a result.

Johnson desperately needs a healthy season in 2026, not only for his production but to remove the injury stigma from his name. NFL teams have been known to shy away from players who have missed extensive time due to injury in multiple seasons of their college career. That is a red flag that Johson doesn’t want following him around.

How RJ Johnson Fits in the Colorado Buffaloes’ Secondary

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In good news, Johnson should find success in carving out a prominent role in Colorado’s secondary. His loyalty to Colorado is likely to be rewarded, as he has nothing to prove to the Buffs’ coaching staff. They already know what type of player they are getting out of Johnson, and they have his 2024 season as evidence of that.

Johnson can emerge as a leader in Colorado’s secondary, letting his character speak for itself even if he underperforms on the field. The odds of the latter taking place, though, are unlikely if Johnson gets consistent playing time.

He was off to a hot start in 2025 before his injury, and was on pace for a 32-tackle, three-interception campaign. Given the chance to compile a full season of work, Johnson should have no problem boosting his NFL Draft stock in 2026.

How Chris Marve Can Boost RJ Johnson’s NFL Draft Stock

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One other factor playing in Johnson’s favor is the new Colorado defensive coordinator, Chris Marve. His resume as a defensive coordinator is evidence that he can build Johnson into an NFL-caliber player.

In 2023, Marve was the defensive coordinator of the Virginia Tech Hokies. That year, he led a unit that allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the ACC and the fourth-fewest in the FBS with 168.8.

In that room, he developed cornerbacks Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane into NFL Draft picks. The latter of which was selected No. 6 overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, though he did spend 2025 with the LSU Tigers. But the impact Marve had on those players can’t go unstated.

Though he is a former linebacker by trade, there’s no question that Marve knows how to develop defensive backs. Given that track record, there’s no telling how much he’ll do for Johnson’s draft stock in the coming campaign.

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