How Colorado Helped Defensive Lineman Arden Walker Land on an NFL Roster

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defensive line was anchored in 2025 by a senior from right down the road.

Now, Denver native pass rusher Arden Walker has made his way to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Arden Walker’s high school career in Colorado

CU football's sophomore defensive end Arden Walker celebrates with students who rushed the field after a thrilling win against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. | Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK

Walker played defensive end and linebacker for the Cherry Creek High School Bruins in Greenwood Village, Colorado from 2017 to 2021. He was a member of their varsity football team for all four years.

As a freshman, Walker saw little of the field, appearing in just five games where he recorded 12 total tackles, all of which were assisted.

But as a sophomore, he emerged as a thumping mike linebacker and a tackling machine who carved out a star role on the Bruins’ defense. He racked up 55 tackles, 11 of which were unassisted, three tackles for loss and two sacks in 13 games.

As a junior, he had a similar season, but bolstered his skills in the pass-rushing game. He compiled 59 tackles, 17 of which were unassisted, but also a whopping eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

As a result of what the 6-4, 240-pound linebacker did as a junior, his coaching staff moved him to play edge rusher primarily as a senior. He didn’t disappoint in his new role, recording eight sacks in as many games and 10 tackles for loss. His total tackles took a slight dip, as he finished the season with just 38, but it wasn’t enough to make college programs shy away.

He received 18 FBS offers, including one from Colorado. However, he ultimately committed to the Missouri Tigers of the SEC.

How Walker made his way to the Buffaloes

Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Greg Garner (25) runs the ball against Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Arden Walker (55) during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Walker spent two seasons with the Tigers, but saw minimal playing time. This made him reconsider his decision to choose Missouri over Colorado.

After all, not only was Boulder just a few miles down the road from where Walker grew up, it was also the place his father, Arthur, had played his college ball. Arthur Walker was a member of the Buffaloes’ dominant pass rush from 1986 to 1989, which won a National Championship under coach Bill McCartney.

Arden Walker had grown up as a fan of the Black and Gold as a result, even throwing out some of the nicest dress clothes he had as a child to make room in his closet for a Buffs’ Ryan Walters jersey.

Ultimately, he returned home, committing to the Buffaloes on May 9, 2023.

“[My dad] played it cool, but he was excited, I could tell,” Walker said. “...When Nebraska came here in 2023, I could tell he was like a kid in Disneyland.”

How Colorado prepared Walker for the NFL

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) dances after his sack for a safety on Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Walker immediately saw his playing time increase, as he doubled his tackling total and recorded his first collegiate sack as a redshirt sophomore.

He recorded 77 tackles, 47 of which went unassisted, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, a safety and seven sacks over the next two seasons.

Although he went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Walker signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following its conclusion. He looks to translate what he learned at Colorado into making an NFL roster.

Congrats to Arden Walker on signing with the Minnesota Vikings 🔥



Hometown Hero ❤️ #Legacy



pic.twitter.com/LEgIRdN1DT — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) April 26, 2026

“First of all, I’d say leadership,” said Walker on what he brings to an NFL team. “No matter what position, I feel like I can still influence guys.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.