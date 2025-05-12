Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Incoming Transfers, Freshmen Ranked Among College Football's Best

Combining high school signees and transfer portal pickups, the Colorado Buffaloes' overall recruiting class landed among college football's best in a post-spring ranking. New quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis lead the charge heading into the 2025 season.

Jack Carlough


Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
For the third straight season, Colorado Buffaloes fans have a host of new players and coaches to learn.

Coach Deion Sanders landed 14 class of 2025 signees (not including two who transferred out after spring ball) and 27 transfer portal commits as of Monday. Those 40-plus newcomers replace 33 players who transferred out and others who either graduated or entered the NFL, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Despite losing Shedeur and Hunter, "Coach Prime" believes the Buffs are an overall better team, and the new talent coming to Boulder suggests Colorado will indeed be just fine. Combining class of 2025 signees and transfer portal commits, Colorado has the 12th-best group of newcomers in college football.


Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Among transfers, former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter is the biggest name to know. Salter threw for 5,887 passing yards and 56 touchdowns in four seasons with the Flames and is the apparent frontrunner to start over incoming freshman Julian Lewis next season, although "Coach Prime" and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur likely won't come to a final decision until late in preseason camp.

Whether it's Salter or Lewis, Colorado's starting quarterback should be better protected. Left tackle Jordan Seaton is one of the best returning offensive linemen in the country, and he'll be joined by Xavier Hill (Memphis), Zylon Crisler (Illinois), Mana Taimani (Ole Miss) and others. ESPN also mentioned wide receivers Sincere Brown (Campbell) and Joseph Williams (Tulsa) as key transfer additions.

The offensive line has undergone a near-complete overhaul, though it's too early to say whether it will be better than last year's group. At 6-foot-4, 318 pounds, Hill, a Memphis transfer, has impressive mobility for his massive size and can play either guard or tackle. Brown was a key spring addition who caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards and 12 scores at Campbell last year. His production will translate to the Big 12 and, at the very least, in the red zone, where the 6-foot-5 receiver has great ball skills.


Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) and running back Christian Sarem (48) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Colorado's yet-to-be-completed transfer class ranks No. 20 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference.

Along with Lewis, Colorado's incoming freshman class is headlined by wide receivers Quentin Gibson and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., defensive end London Merritt, offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, safety TJ Branch and defensive lineman Alexander McPherson. Again, it's unclear whether Lewis will start in 2025, but his future appears bright.

Lewis, a five-star recruit, is one of the most heralded quarterbacks in the ESPN recruiting era. He headlines Colorado's recruiting class and arrives with all the tools to set records in Boulder. Lewis could work his way into the mix as the season progresses.

Deion Sanders' small but mighty freshman class ranks No. 38 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12, per 247Sports.

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

