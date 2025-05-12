Colorado Buffaloes' Incoming Transfers, Freshmen Ranked Among College Football's Best
For the third straight season, Colorado Buffaloes fans have a host of new players and coaches to learn.
Coach Deion Sanders landed 14 class of 2025 signees (not including two who transferred out after spring ball) and 27 transfer portal commits as of Monday. Those 40-plus newcomers replace 33 players who transferred out and others who either graduated or entered the NFL, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Despite losing Shedeur and Hunter, "Coach Prime" believes the Buffs are an overall better team, and the new talent coming to Boulder suggests Colorado will indeed be just fine. Combining class of 2025 signees and transfer portal commits, Colorado has the 12th-best group of newcomers in college football.
Among transfers, former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter is the biggest name to know. Salter threw for 5,887 passing yards and 56 touchdowns in four seasons with the Flames and is the apparent frontrunner to start over incoming freshman Julian Lewis next season, although "Coach Prime" and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur likely won't come to a final decision until late in preseason camp.
Whether it's Salter or Lewis, Colorado's starting quarterback should be better protected. Left tackle Jordan Seaton is one of the best returning offensive linemen in the country, and he'll be joined by Xavier Hill (Memphis), Zylon Crisler (Illinois), Mana Taimani (Ole Miss) and others. ESPN also mentioned wide receivers Sincere Brown (Campbell) and Joseph Williams (Tulsa) as key transfer additions.
The offensive line has undergone a near-complete overhaul, though it's too early to say whether it will be better than last year's group. At 6-foot-4, 318 pounds, Hill, a Memphis transfer, has impressive mobility for his massive size and can play either guard or tackle. Brown was a key spring addition who caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards and 12 scores at Campbell last year. His production will translate to the Big 12 and, at the very least, in the red zone, where the 6-foot-5 receiver has great ball skills.- ESPN's Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker
According to 247Sports, Colorado's yet-to-be-completed transfer class ranks No. 20 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference.
Along with Lewis, Colorado's incoming freshman class is headlined by wide receivers Quentin Gibson and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., defensive end London Merritt, offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, safety TJ Branch and defensive lineman Alexander McPherson. Again, it's unclear whether Lewis will start in 2025, but his future appears bright.
Lewis, a five-star recruit, is one of the most heralded quarterbacks in the ESPN recruiting era. He headlines Colorado's recruiting class and arrives with all the tools to set records in Boulder. Lewis could work his way into the mix as the season progresses.- ESPN's Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker
Deion Sanders' small but mighty freshman class ranks No. 38 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12, per 247Sports.