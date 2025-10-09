Key Colorado Receivers, Defenders Dealing with Injuries Ahead Of Iowa State Clash
Injuries keep inundating the Colorado Buffaloes.
Coach Deion Sanders and his staff must address another game without an array of key starters this Saturday against the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones. However, some unexpected names joined this week's first player availability report on Wednesday night.
12 Buffs have been ruled out for Colorado's toughest test this season, though 11 of them have either been on the shelf long-term or were out last Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs. The real concern stems from four invaluable difference-makers who are listed as doubtful.
12 Out, Four Doubtful As Colorado Readies For ISU
Among those deemed doubtful are wide receivers Dre'lon Miller and Isaiah Hardge, along with defensive end Arden Walker and safety Carter Stoutmire. All four are starters at key spots, with Miller emerging as a backfield threat, Hardge a special teams ace, Walker standing out on the edge and Stoutmire galvanizing the secondary.
But unlike what's often true in the NFL, this designation isn't a death sentence for one's game status. Several Buffs have wound up playing despite being listed as doubtful on reports, including cornerback Makari Vickers against BYU.
Colorado's inactive list has one new member, promising wide receiver Hykeem Williams. The former Florida State Seminoles five-star recruit has seen ample playing time this season, but hasn't quite found his groove.
Thus far, Williams has logged nine catches for 81 yards with season-highs of three grabs for 26 yards against the Wyoming Cowboys in September. While he hasn't met expectations yet, the Buffs may miss his rangy, athletic skillset.
Other notable Buffs still ruled out include defensive end Samuel Okunlola, who hasn't played since week 1, running backs Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor, cornerback RJ Johnson and defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas.
Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman was not named on the report but is likely to miss significant time after revealing he underwent surgery this past week.
The report also included three questionable Buffaloes, defensive tackles Amari McNeill and Anquin Barnes Jr., alongside linebacker Reginald Hughes. Two crucial defensive ends made the list as probable: Keaten Wade and London Merritt.
Run Game Compromised Without Dre'lon Miller?
Perhaps the most startling addition to the never-ending list of hampered Buffs is Miller. The sophomore was coming into his own as a running back, taking snaps in the wildcat formation and becoming Colorado's most versatile weapon.
To make matters worse, Miller's multi-tooled success was a necessity that opened up due to Price and Taylor's seemingly long-term injuries. The Buffaloes are already thin at running back, and a week without Miller would leave just two actives on scholarship in Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden.
Both Welch and Hayden have had strong seasons, but one more twisted ankle or bumped knee, and the potent run game that's helped Colorado surge out to early leads could revert to its basement-dwelling ways.
While there's still the threat of quarterback Kaidon Salter's legs, another loss in the backfield could put a cap on play-calling and the Buffs' overall offensive viability against a stout Iowa State defense.
Defense Dropping Like Flies
Walker would be another consequential loss, as the senior is a vocal presence and skilled leader along the defensive line. He's second in sacks for a unit that's struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks, and with one as talented as Rocco Becht coming to town, a lack of depth spells danger.
His absence would pressure youngsters in Merritt or Alexander McPherson to continue playing above their pay grade.
The lack of Stoutmire may also cause issues for the back end of Colorado's secondary. He's a savvy vet who has improved as of late after a sluggish start to his senior season, placing third on the team in total tackles (29) and second in pass defenses (five).
Safety Ben Finneseth could find himself back in the fold to relieve Stoutmire. Finneseth opened the season as a starter but fell out of commission after the emergence of Tawfiq Byard.