Injury Report Sheds Light On Colorado Buffaloes Game vs. Arizona State
Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis could be facing another uphill battle on Saturday if the Colorado Buffaloes remain without offensive tackles Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III.
On Wednesday's initial injury report for Colorado's matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Seaton and Johnson were both listed as questionable. Neither played in Lewis' first career start against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 8, and the true freshman quarterback suffered, taking seven largely unavoidable sacks.
Other recovering players to watch as the week progresses include linebacker Jeremiah Brown (questionable) and probable defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson. In total, 16 Buffs were listed on Wednesday's player availability report compared to 12 Sun Devils.
Colorado's Initial Injury Report Vs. Arizona State
OUT
- Cornerback RJ Johnson
- Safety Ben Finneseth
- Long snapper Camden Dempsey
- Defensive tackle Amari McNeill
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
DOUBTFUL
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
QUESTIONABLE
- Cornerback Makari Vickers
- Safety Carter Stoutmire
- Linebacker Jeremiah Brown
- Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III
- Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton
- Defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain
PROBABLE
- Linebacker Kylan Salter
- Defensive end London Merritt
- Tight end Zach Atkins
- Denfensive end Alexander McPherson
If Seaton and/or Johnson can't go on Saturday, Yahya Attia, Andre Roye Jr., Kareem Harden and Aki Ogunbiyi are all candidates to receive increased snaps. Ogunbiyi (left tackle) and Roye (right tackle) started against West Virginia, although the former was soon replaced by Harden.
Arizona State's Initial Injury Report Vs. Colorado
OUT
- Defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr.
- Running back Kyson Brown
- Wide receiver Noble Johnson
- Running back Grayson Rigdon
- Tight end Coleson Arends
- Linebacker Isaiah Iosefa
- Tight end Jayden Fortier
- Defensive lineman Zac Swanson
DOUBTFUL
- Defensive back Adama Fall
QUESTIONABLE
- Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson
- Quarterback Christian Hunt
- Defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba
Tyson, who began his college career at Colorado, is the most notable name on Arizona State's initial injury report. The projected first-round NFL Draft pick owns 628 yards and eight touchdowns on the season but hasn't played since Oct. 18 due to a hamstring injury.
"He's a tremendous player, as everybody knows," Colorado cornerback Ivan Yates said of Tyson. "There's no secret about that. But the biggest thing is just taking care of what we can take care of. Coach has done a great job implementing the right things, the right schemes. It's just a matter of going out there and performing when the time comes on Saturday night under the lights."
Colorado Buffaloes Looking For Senior Day WIn
At 3-7 overall (1-6 Big 12), the Buffs are no longer capable of reaching a bowl game in coach Deion Sanders' third season at the helm. Still, Colorado will have plenty to play for this weekend as the program will celebrate its departing senior class.
Kickoff between Colorado and Arizona State is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN2.