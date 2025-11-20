Buffs Beat

Injury Report Sheds Light On Colorado Buffaloes Game vs. Arizona State

Key offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III, linebacker Jeremiah Brown and safety Carter Stoutmire were among those featured on the Colorado Buffaloes' initial injury report for Saturday's home finale against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Jack Carlough

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis could be facing another uphill battle on Saturday if the Colorado Buffaloes remain without offensive tackles Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III.

On Wednesday's initial injury report for Colorado's matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Seaton and Johnson were both listed as questionable. Neither played in Lewis' first career start against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 8, and the true freshman quarterback suffered, taking seven largely unavoidable sacks.

Other recovering players to watch as the week progresses include linebacker Jeremiah Brown (questionable) and probable defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson. In total, 16 Buffs were listed on Wednesday's player availability report compared to 12 Sun Devils.

Colorado's Initial Injury Report Vs. Arizona State

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Cornerback RJ Johnson
  • Safety Ben Finneseth
  • Long snapper Camden Dempsey
  • Defensive tackle Amari McNeill
  • Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas

DOUBTFUL

  • Linebacker Mantrez Walker

QUESTIONABLE

  • Cornerback Makari Vickers
  • Safety Carter Stoutmire
  • Linebacker Jeremiah Brown
  • Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III
  • Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton
  • Defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain

PROBABLE

  • Linebacker Kylan Salter
  • Defensive end London Merritt
  • Tight end Zach Atkins
  • Denfensive end Alexander McPherson

If Seaton and/or Johnson can't go on Saturday, Yahya Attia, Andre Roye Jr., Kareem Harden and Aki Ogunbiyi are all candidates to receive increased snaps. Ogunbiyi (left tackle) and Roye (right tackle) started against West Virginia, although the former was soon replaced by Harden.

Arizona State's Initial Injury Report Vs. Colorado

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr.
  • Running back Kyson Brown
  • Wide receiver Noble Johnson
  • Running back Grayson Rigdon
  • Tight end Coleson Arends
  • Linebacker Isaiah Iosefa
  • Tight end Jayden Fortier
  • Defensive lineman Zac Swanson

DOUBTFUL

  • Defensive back Adama Fall

QUESTIONABLE

  • Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson
  • Quarterback Christian Hunt
  • Defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba

Tyson, who began his college career at Colorado, is the most notable name on Arizona State's initial injury report. The projected first-round NFL Draft pick owns 628 yards and eight touchdowns on the season but hasn't played since Oct. 18 due to a hamstring injury.

"He's a tremendous player, as everybody knows," Colorado cornerback Ivan Yates said of Tyson. "There's no secret about that. But the biggest thing is just taking care of what we can take care of. Coach has done a great job implementing the right things, the right schemes. It's just a matter of going out there and performing when the time comes on Saturday night under the lights."

Colorado Buffaloes Looking For Senior Day WIn

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) reacts to a sack against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

At 3-7 overall (1-6 Big 12), the Buffs are no longer capable of reaching a bowl game in coach Deion Sanders' third season at the helm. Still, Colorado will have plenty to play for this weekend as the program will celebrate its departing senior class.

Kickoff between Colorado and Arizona State is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

