The Colorado Buffaloes are a banged-up squad heading into their matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, and that was evident in Thursday’s injury report. The Buffaloes received one majorly positive update: kicker Elliot Arnold is officially off of the injury report and cleared to play for Saturday’s game.

However, Colorado also saw several new additions and downgrades on the injury report across Thursday and Friday. Here’s the final availability report for the Buffs before facing Cincinnati:

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

Safety Naeten Mitchell

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Tight end Corbin Laisure

Defensive end Sam Gadie

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Linebacker Carson Crawford

Game Time Decision

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laisure was the only player downgraded this week, as the Buffaloes confirmed he’ll be out this weekend. It's a really tough break for him, as Colorado may have as few as one game left this season, giving him a very small recovery window if he hopes to play again. If the Buffs make a bowl game, his chances will be much higher with the downtime in between, but if not, this is likely the end of his season.

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Colorado has been rolling out its fair share of 13-personnel in recent weeks, so in Laisure’s absence, look for Fisher Clements, Brady Kopetz and even Ben Gula to step up in blocking roles.

As for Thomas, his injury creates major issues in the depth of Colorado's secondary. Despite his struggles this season, he was a consistent starter for the Buffaloes, and without him, they'll have to reach pretty far down their depth chart. Expect the likes of RJ Johnson, Makari Vickers or even Mojo Williams Jr. to step into bigger roles in this game.

Crawford is a new addition to the injury report, and it’s an unfortunate situation he finds himself in. He has been utilized sparingly, but that has been despite him coming into Colorado with blue-chip expectations. Although it’s only his freshman year, he’s been a back-end rotational linebacker on the depth chart, with just 120 snaps on the year.

Manuel is still someone Colorado fans are holding out hope for this week. If Cole Tabb’s injury prevents him from playing for Cincinnati, it won’t be as crucial that Manuel is able to play to help Colorado’s run defense. But if Tabb is good to go and Manuel isn’t, his absence will likely be reflected in Tabb’s final stat line on interior runs.

Other Injury Questions

Wide receiver Alex Ward made his first appearance on the injury report this season, and it could be the nail in the coffin for what has been an uneventful season for him. However, Ward was off the final availability report on Saturday.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Alex Ward (32) takes the field for warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s yet to see major action this season, though he’s appeared in seven games. His lone reception on the year went for -1 yard against the Weber State Wildcats, and he hasn’t seen a target since. He was listed on the report on Thursday, but removed entirely the day after.

He’s had a role on punt coverage as of late, but this injury now takes that away as well, again, with a small recovery window.

Colorado received good news on Mathis, with him being upgraded to probable and then off the report entirely on Saturday. With Ward’s potential absence, there’s a chance Mathis slots into some of his roles on special teams this weekend.

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