Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Growing Leadership Role In Spring Practice
Starting left tackle Jordan Seaton lived up to his high expectations last season as a true freshman, but the Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman is now taking the next step in his development.
With quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and other leaders moving on to the NFL, Seaton is stepping into a leadership role amid his second spring football camp in Boulder. In recent Well Off Media YouTube videos, the former five-star prospect from Washington D.C. has been seen helping teammates and setting the tone within Colorado's offensive line.
Leading by example is Seaton's preferred method of helping his fellow Buffs.
"I've never been a big talker or big yelling guy during workouts and stuff, but now I'm just leading by action," Seaton said after practice Monday. "When you lead in action, you don't really have to say too much because you're seeing it. So it's either you're going to rise to what I'm doing or you're going to be left behind."
Seaton's increased leadership role comes at a time in which Colorado's offensive line boasts several veterans, including Tyler Brown. Phillip Houston, Zarian McGill, Zy Crisler and Mana Taimani. While the freshman Seaton is still taking advice from his older teammates, the respect appears mutual.
"I'm still learning from those seniors, I don't know it all," Seaton said. "I value this offensive line, I value this school, I value this program. For me, it may mean a little bit more to me, so I got to do more, do extra. I just want to be that guy where they can turn to and be like, 'Yeah, he's a young guy, but he's consistent every day.' My goal is I'm trying to chase consistency."
Last season, Seaton protected Sanders' blind side in all 13 games and allowed only three sacks. He was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention offensive lineman and received Freshman All-American honors from several outlets.
MORE: NFL Draft Trade: New York Jets Predicted To Trade To Select Shedeur Sanders?
MORE: Deion Sanders Welcomes Denzel Washington To Speak To Colorado Football Team
MORE: NFL Free Agent Tackle David Bakhtiari Injury Update, Return: Kansas City Chiefs Fit
MORE: Deion Sanders Addresses Negotiating Contract Extension With Colorado Buffaloes
Despite his successful rookie season, Seaton is still looking to improve his game.
"Sometimes when I got tired, my technique dropped," Seaton said. "I'm really trying to eliminate that so when I'm tired, I don't really lose technique. It's more so I'm thinking back to my training playing when I'm tired. That's why now we do sprints before we play team ball. It's trying to build fatigue within the game."
Colorado coach Deion Sanders was also asked about Seaton stepping into a great leadership role during his first press conference of the spring on Monday. "Coach Prime" shared plenty of high praise for his top left tackle, calling Seaton one of the Buffs' most dedicated workers.
"He's encouraging the guys, telling them what they did and what they need to do," Sanders said of Seaton. "He's such a good young man, not just the talent, but the character. That's what we're looking for here at CU: smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character. He epitomizes that."
Seaton and the Buffs are about one month away from their spring football game on April 19, which will be televised on ESPN2.