Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Top Offensive Tackle In College Football?
Colorado Buffaloes left tackle Jordan Seaton made program history when he became the first true freshman to ever start the season at his position, and he started all 13 games. Seaton became the first freshman in the Big 12 conference to do since Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. three years ago. According to the team site, in 612 pass blocking snaps, Seaton only allowed three sacks and went 10 straight games without allowing one.
After his true freshman season, the accolades and placements on year-end lists are still rolling in. Seaton was named as the best sophomore tackle returning for the 2025 season by Bleacher Report.
“You rarely heard his name because he consistently did his job protecting Sanders, and he made multiple all-freshman teams in the process. He also seems to be stepping up in his leadership role. With his size and athleticism, Seaton is set up to be a stalwart in Boulder for at least the next two seasons and has what it takes to be a first-round pick down the road,” said Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard.
Seaton went on to be named a freshman All-American by publications such as The Athletic, On3, and the Football Writers Association of America. Seaton’s history-making season was expected to a degree, but there’s absolutely zero doubt that those expectations were exceeded with his performance against some of the best pass rushing teams in college football. As good as Seaton was as a true freshman, there’s always room for improvement.
"He never gives up. He's probably upset with the holding penalties. One of the holding penalties, he grabbed the guy, kept his hands inside, and they called it. You can't get on Jordan too much, because the kid is going to be great. The kid is going to be a top-five pick when it's his turn to go," coach Deion Sanders said after the Utah game.
If Seaton had one issue that particularly stood out this past season, it was penalties. Granted, a handful of them were false starts or alignment issues. Those are understandable mistakes for a first-year player to make as a teenager. Regardless, the untimely holding calls have to be cleaned up. Seaton is as talented and physically gifted as anyone in the country, but playing with crisp technique down in and down out is the next step.
As Seaton continues to develop, implementing jump sets, independent hand usage, flash punches before striking, and snatch traps can help round out his game. It may seem like a lot to ask of a teenager, but this is a player that will be a first-round draft pick before you know it. The development of those skills and tools now will help determine how high he is drafted one day, and how effective he can be when he does.
“It’s hard coming to the facility, you know, not having Shedeur, Trav [Hunter], LaJohntay [Wester], Jimmy [Horn Jr.], [LaVonta] Bentley...You know it’s hard coming to the facility and not having those guys around. But they left a good foundation here. So now all we gotta do is put our head down and work,” Seaton said on the Well Off Media YouTube channel weeks ago.
Seaton is now embracing a role as a leader for the Buffaloes. As a true sophomore, it’s not necessarily traditional to have a voice for the team, but as young players continue to start more and more due to NIL and investment, they’ll quickly become amongst the most experienced athletes when it comes to playing time. Seaton is still young, but this is going to be one of the biggest years of his life.