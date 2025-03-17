Colorado Buffaloes' Gunnar White Previews Revamped Offensive Line Unit
Whether it's Julian Lewis, Ryan Staub or Kaidon Salter under center next season, the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line has the pieces to take another step forward in keeping its quarterback protected in the pocket.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders will rely on new offensive line coach Gunnar White, along with co-offensive line coaches Andre Gurode and George Hegamin, to mentor the Buffs' front. White spent the past two seasons at CU as an offensive quality control analyst before replacing Phil Loadholt, who left Boulder for Mississippi State in December.
This spring, White is working with an offensive line that boasts a healthy mix of returners, incoming transfers and early enrollees.
"I don't think there's any cliques in the room," White said following Colorado's second spring practice on Thursday. "I think everybody's coming together. We have an open space for that to be the common goal. Five equals one with the O-line. You can't just have one guy doing his own thing. You gotta have all five of your guys doing the same thing at the same time, and they're really buying into that."
Among the incoming transfers, White shared some high praise for former Illinois starter Zy Crisler. During his three seasons with the Fighting Illini, the 6-7, 350-pound Crisler was a two-time All-Big Ten player with most of his snaps coming at right guard.
"He's everything we want in a guy," White said of Crisler. "He comes to work every day, he doesn't talk, he just works. He's strong."
White also mentioned Ole Miss transfer Mana Taimani as someone who's stepping up as a leader on the offensive line. Taimani is a 6-5, 345-pound graduate student who played in 16 games across two seasons with the Rebels. Before Ole Miss, he spent one year at Diablo Valley College and two at Wyoming, which comes to Folsom Field this season.
"Mana Taimani, he's a hybrid guy, too," White said. "He has played guard and tackle. He's a big, powerful, athletic guy. And not only that, he's a grown man. He's married, got two kids. So he has other things to go about other than just himself. He's looking at things in the eyes of a man. He's the group dad, really. The other day, he was talking about making sure you guys eat breakfast so you can have a better practice."
Left tackle Jordan Seaton, center Cash Cleveland, right tackle Phillip Houston and guard/tackle Tyler Brown highlight Colorado's top returning talent. However, Houston is still recovering from an injury suffered late last season and isn't expected to participate in spring ball.
Class of 2025 signees joining the Buffs include Chauncey Gooden, Jay Gardenhire and Carde Smith.
"He's someone I have a lot of high praise for," White said of Gooden. "He is an early enrollee, so it is going to take him a little time to get used to the pace of it and the way we run things, but I think he's got a very bright future ahead of him."