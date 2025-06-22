Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Shows Off New Frame, Impressive Body Transformation
A central piece in the Colorado Buffaloes' rebuild, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton continues to prove why he’s one of the program’s most valuable returning players.
In a recent video from Reach The People Media, clipped and shared on social media this week, Seaton appeared shirtless in the Colorado weight room, flexing confidently as he showed off a leaner, more defined frame.
“I used to be 360, man,” Seaton said, pausing for a subtle pose. “This 305—solid.”
It wasn’t just a brag—it was a statement of fact.
“This ain’t glazing. This is work. You can glaze when you work hard,” Seaton said.
Just a season ago, Seaton played through the physical demands of Power Five football at a much heavier weight. Now, after dropping nearly 60 pounds, he’s moving with purpose.
While the physical transformation is evident, the more telling shift may be in how Seaton approaches the game mentally.
According to Seaton, a preseason conversation with Colorado strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey helped recalibrate his mindset, emphasizing internal standards over external expectations.
“I feel like expectation starts within yourself,” Seaton said in a recent interview with Uncle Neely of Thee PreGame Network.
“We set the expectation that we want to be number one. To be number one, you gotta be able to do stuff that a person your size—or somebody that’s smaller than you—can’t do. You gotta be able to do the little things better.”
The former five-star recruit made an immediate impact in 2024, becoming a day-one starter as a true freshman and emerging as a steady presence on a young offensive line.
Seaton would start all 13 games for the Buffaloes—more than any true freshman in Colorado football history.
Across 612 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just three sacks, including a streak of 10 straight games without giving up one.
Now, with a full year of Big 12 experience under his belt, Seaton looks ready to evolve from standout freshman to dominant force—one NFL scouts will be watching closely.
Seaton’s trimmed-down frame is expected to boost his agility, stamina, and explosiveness while improving leverage—essential attributes for matching up against top-tier pass rushers throughout the Big 12 and beyond.
Inside the Buffaloes’ facility, Seaton has become a tone-setter in both the weight room and on the practice field.
Coaches and teammates alike have taken notice of the energy and consistency he brings—not only elevating his own game but pushing those around him to raise theirs.
Seaton's work ethic is helping drive a culture of accountability across the team.
In another recent Reach The People Media video, strength and conditioning coach Corey Nelms spoke on the team's progress during summer workouts.
“I think they’re doing great,” Nelms said. “They’re really starting to embrace what it is to work—and work hard. They’re not coming in just trying to get it done. They’re trying to get something out of it and get better.”
With fall practice fast approaching, Seaton and the Buffaloes continue to make the most of their limited summer schedule as they await the return of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who remains away from the team while recovering from an undisclosed illness.
Still, for a Colorado program looking to turn the corner in 2025, Seaton’s physical and mental transformation may be the clearest signal yet that the Buffs are heading in the right direction.