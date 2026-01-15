Top Transfer Jordan Seaton Turns Heads With Dante Moore Comment

The Colorado Buffaloes lost star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton to the transfer portal this offseason. Seaton signed with the Buffaloes as a member of their 2024 recruiting class but is now looking for his next destination.

Seaton hinted at a possible landing spot on social media.

Jordan Seaton to Oregon Ducks?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Seaton was a five-star recruit and No. 1 offensive tackle coming out of high school. He played his first two college seasons with Colorado in 2024 and 2025. Seaton was named as a freshman All-American in 2024 and was Second-team All-Big 12 in 2025. He entered the portal this offseason rated as a five-star transfer and the top offensive tackle in the class per 247Sports.

There are a lot of different teams out there hoping to win the Seaton sweepstakes. One of them is the Oregon Ducks. Oregon has been in the College Football Playoff the past two season but has come up short of their goal of winning a national championship.

Oregon got good news with their 2025 starting quarterback Dante Moore announcing he would be back with the Ducks in 2026. Seaton revealed his reaction to this news on social media.

“Wait Dante Moore Cameback,” Seaton posted on his X account.

Could Moore coming back play a factor in Oregon’s recruitment of the former Buffalo?

Dante Moore Returns to Oregon

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore announced that he would be returning to Oregon for the 2026 season instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore was projected by ESPN and CBS Sports to be a top two pick, but he will be back in college for one more year.

"Mainly all my life, it’s kind of just been being as most prepared as I can for any situation I go into. When it comes to me making my decision, I want to feel most prepared, and best for my situation as a quarterback,” Moore said on SportsCenter. “I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and of course reach our goal and become national champions.”

Oregon will now be returning one of the best quarterbacks on the entire country. That could make it even more attractive of a destination for an elite offensive lineman like Seaton.

Colorado’s Portal Moves

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Seaton was the biggest loss in the portal this offseason for Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Colorado has had a total of 37 players enter the portal and as of now, has 34 incoming transfers.

Out of these incoming transfers, four of them are rated as four-stars per 247Sports; safety Boo Carter, linebacker Liona Lefau, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and safety Jaydan Hardy.

The Buffaloes are coming off a disappointing 3-9 season in 2025. They hope to have pushed the right buttons in the portal this offseason to turn it around in 2026.