Three Buffaloes Who Showed They Belong At Colorado's Spring Game

In the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game, there were solid performances across the roster that could give coach Deion Sanders and the coaching staff the clarity that is needed on who will play significant roles in 2026.

However, three Buffaloes in particular stood out and showed that they could step up if they are called upon next season.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Quentin Gibson

One of the best performances in the spring game was no doubt wide receiver Quentin Gibson, who showcased his ability to be a solid target on the outside. In the spring game, Gibson recorded four receptions for 38 yards, which led the team and put his ability to produce on tape.

As Colorado heads into next season, Gibson and the rest of the offense will continue to learn the offense led by new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, which has been known as complex but could help Colorado find high-level success in the Big 12.

Gibson’s success this spring and specifically during the spring game gives him a tremendous opportunity to find a role in this offense in the fall, even against the stiff competition that Colorado has on the perimeter.

Gibson’s competition will include Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Joseph Williams, Hykeem Williams, Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell. It will not be easy for Gibson to earn reps, but his performance in this game showed why he can hold his own and become one of the Buffaloes' go-to players in the receiver rotation.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Safety Jah Jah Boyd

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Jah Jah Boyd made an impact in the secondary as he totaled four total tackles and one tackle for loss.

After transferring from Indiana, Boyd has a thorough understanding of what it takes to be successful in the secondary and what it takes to get on the field. Because he played for one of the best coaches in the country, Curt Cignetti, Boyd likely understands the importance of physicality, which is exactly what he brings to Colorado.

At the safety position, the Buffaloes seem to be in a great spot with Boyd, in addition to Randon Fontenette and Naeten Mitchell competing for reps. Coach Sanders has done a great job of finding safeties that have different skill sets to complement each other well and help Chris Marve lead a great defense in his first season as Colorado's defensive coordinator.

Boyd, Fontenette, and Mitchell all have different skill sets, and no matter who ends up starting, Colorado should be in good hands in the secondary. With his performance in the spring game, Boyd gave himself a great chance to compete for one of those starting positions and become an impact for the Buffaloes next season.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tight End Corbin Laisure

The depth chart in the tight end room is one of the more interesting things to watch heading into the fall. Unfortunately, tight end Zach Atkins suffered an injury during the spring game, but it sounds like he should be alright heading into the fall.

However, Colorado does need to figure out what the depth chart looks like behind Atkins in case he does get injured during the season. One of the answers could be Corbin Laisure, who had a solid performance in the spring game as he recorded two receptions for 20 yards.

In the new offense with Marion, finding players at the tight end position who can block and be reliable, receiving threats, could help the Buffaloes to take a significant step forward as an offense.

Laisure has the ability to provide that, but will be competing with other tight ends, which include the likes of Brady Kopetz, Fisher Clements, Charlie Williams, Zayne DeSouza, and Ben Gula.

Laisure’s performance in the spring game gives him a great opportunity to stack up well with the competition at his position and be a great contributor for Colorado in the run game and in the pass game next season.

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