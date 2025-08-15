Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes Big NIL Move
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis is entering his freshman season with the program. There is much excitement over Lewis as he looks to earn playing time as a true freshman, and work to become the program's starting quarterback for the next couple of years.
Off the field, Lewis is building a large name, image, and likeness (NIL) portfolio. The quarterback most recently signed an endorsement deal with the energy drink, Gym Weed.
Lewis Partners With Gym Weed
Lewis’ multi-year endorsement deal also involves the quarterback becoming an athlete equity partner with the brand. The Gym Weed was developed in 2022 by Alternative Biologics, which also created Muscle Milk.
Lewis’s representation at Network negotiated the deal, and will involve Lewis starring in social media campaigns. The full financial details of the deal with Gym Weed were not disclosed.
“After I tried Gym Weed and had a chance to meet the team, it just made sense,” Lewis said in a statement. “It’s more than an energy drink.”
“As a student-athlete, I feel like the need to focus all day long is my reality, and that’s what made it a perfect fit for me. In NIL, the biggest thing I learned is you’ve got to work with brands you actually believe in. You can’t just grab every offer - your name’s on it, and you’re building with them for the long run.”
Lewis’ NIL Partnerships
Lewis has been building a large portfolio of NIL deals, growing his brand. As excitement grows over Lewis' time with Colorado, the quarterback has reached over 280,000 followers on social media and has an NIL Valuation of $1.1 million, per On3.
This is a big week for Lewis, as he also has a Taco Bell campaign set to launch. Other NIL deals Lewis has signed are with Leaf Trading Cards, Cactus Jack, Alto Yoga, and Jaxxon.
Lewis is entering his true freshman season, and more NIL deals will be expected throughout his collegiate career.
Lewis’ Role With Colorado Buffaloes
Lewis was originally committed to the USC Trojans before flipping his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes in the fall. He is coming out of high school as a four-star player, the No. 56 recruit from the class of 2025, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 7 player from Georgia, per On3.
Lewis is joining Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter on the Buffaloes' offense this season. Despite Salter coming in with more experience, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is holding a quarterback competition throughout the summer.
"I'm looking to have great practices by these two young men (Salter and Lewis), and the cream of the crop is going to rise," Sanders said during fall camp. "It's not an urgency that we got to name this and name that. Both these guys can play. I think we could play well with either one of them, but we want to put ourselves in the best position totally, so it's still going on."
After this season, Lewis is expected to take over the starting role and help lead the Colorado Buffaloes to success. Since Sanders took over coaching the Buffaloes, the team has gone from a one-win program to contenders in the Big 12.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.