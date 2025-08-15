Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes Big NIL Move

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is heading into his true freshman season. Lewis was a big recruiting pickup for the Buffaloes with much anticipation. The quarterback recently added a big name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to his portfolio.

Angela Miele

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis is entering his freshman season with the program. There is much excitement over Lewis as he looks to earn playing time as a true freshman, and work to become the program's starting quarterback for the next couple of years.

Off the field, Lewis is building a large name, image, and likeness (NIL) portfolio. The quarterback most recently signed an endorsement deal with the energy drink, Gym Weed.

Lewis Partners With Gym Weed

Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Julian Lewis Deion Sanders NIL Trojans Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Boulder Folsom Field Recruiting
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Lewis’ multi-year endorsement deal also involves the quarterback becoming an athlete equity partner with the brand. The Gym Weed was developed in 2022 by Alternative Biologics, which also created Muscle Milk.

Lewis’s representation at Network negotiated the deal, and will involve Lewis starring in social media campaigns. The full financial details of the deal with Gym Weed were not disclosed.

“After I tried Gym Weed and had a chance to meet the team, it just made sense,” Lewis said in a statement. “It’s more than an energy drink.”

“As a student-athlete, I feel like the need to focus all day long is my reality, and that’s what made it a perfect fit for me. In NIL, the biggest thing I learned is you’ve got to work with brands you actually believe in. You can’t just grab every offer - your name’s on it, and you’re building with them for the long run.”

Lewis’ NIL Partnerships

Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Julian Lewis Deion Sanders NIL Trojans Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Boulder Folsom Field Recruiting
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Lewis has been building a large portfolio of NIL deals, growing his brand. As excitement grows over Lewis' time with Colorado, the quarterback has reached over 280,000 followers on social media and has an NIL Valuation of $1.1 million, per On3. 

MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich

MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut

MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll

MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut

This is a big week for Lewis, as he also has a Taco Bell campaign set to launch. Other NIL deals Lewis has signed are with Leaf Trading Cards, Cactus Jack, Alto Yoga, and Jaxxon.

Lewis is entering his true freshman season, and more NIL deals will be expected throughout his collegiate career.

Lewis’ Role With Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Julian Lewis Deion Sanders NIL Trojans Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Boulder Folsom Field Recruiting
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Lewis was originally committed to the USC Trojans before flipping his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes in the fall. He is coming out of high school as a four-star player, the No. 56 recruit from the class of 2025, the No. 7 quarterback, and the No. 7 player from Georgia, per On3.

Lewis is joining Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter on the Buffaloes' offense this season. Despite Salter coming in with more experience, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is holding a quarterback competition throughout the summer. 

Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Julian Lewis Deion Sanders NIL Trojans Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Boulder Folsom Field Recruiting
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"I'm looking to have great practices by these two young men (Salter and Lewis), and the cream of the crop is going to rise," Sanders said during fall camp. "It's not an urgency that we got to name this and name that. Both these guys can play. I think we could play well with either one of them, but we want to put ourselves in the best position totally, so it's still going on."

After this season, Lewis is expected to take over the starting role and help lead the Colorado Buffaloes to success. Since Sanders took over coaching the Buffaloes, the team has gone from a one-win program to contenders in the Big 12.

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football