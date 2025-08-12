NFL Insider Argues Why Shedeur Sanders Should Start For Cleveland Browns
The narrative surrounding the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition only grew once rookie Shedeur Sanders started the team’s first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback had a strong showing as he continues to work to move up the depth chart.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski released the second unofficial depth chart, and Sanders’ placement at No. 4 has not changed. In addition to Sanders, on the roster are quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Of the four, Sanders was the only one to play in the first preseason game.
Should Sanders Be Higher On Depth Chart?
After showing out during the first preseason game, former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears argues Sanders should be the frontrunner for the team’s starting position. Spears was asked if Sanders did enough, and the NFL veteran believed he did and backed up his reasons why.
“Yeah, he did. And listen, because you know Joe Flacco is not your long term answer to be your starting quarterback if you go usher in a new quarterback and get this team potentially in a position where they can go and play or make moves to try to win a lot of games, especially in that division,” Spears said on NFL Live.
It is not just that Sanders had a strong showing in the preseason game; it is that he played well while having fewer opportunities. While Stefanski and the Browns did rotate the quarterbacks, Sanders was not seeing as many opportunities until Pickett faced a hamstring injury. Once the other quarterbacks began dealing with injuries, Sanders' opportunity grew.
“Here’s the thing for me, though, like the response of the kid is the best thing that happened in this game, right? We been talking all offseason about, he’s not getting enough reps in practice, all of these things. Set up to fail, all of that,” Spears said. “I said this is the perfect opportunity … Injuries create space for you to perform. It’s an age-old tale in the NFL.”
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason
MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment
“When you see in the preseason a guy goes down, and the team finds out, ‘Oh, we got a player here.’ Now it’s a polarized position, and obviously we know about Shedeur Sanders,” Spears continued. “He went and took advantage of his opportunity. And what he’s done more than anything, he’s earned more reps in practice and earned more critical reps in practice now in order to compete to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.”
Sanders’ Preseason Debut
Without many practice reps, Sanders stole the show in the Browns’ first preseason game. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback completed 14 out of 23 passes for 138 yards. He also threw two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Sanders’ play from his time at the Buffaloes transferred to the Browns, as he demonstrated accuracy and composure on the field. In terms of improvement, Sanders was only sacked two times against the Panthers. He was sacked 42 times with the Buffaloes in 2024, and that was something that he had to improve on.
Timeline To Name Starting Quarterback
The Cleveland Browns will kick off the regular season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. There are just two preseason games left. The Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and the Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23). With time winding down, Stefanski and the Browns have a big decision to make.
According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski said he will decide when to announce the Browns’ starting quarterback after the team travels to Philadelphia for a joint practice and preseason game.
After the game against the Panthers, Stefanski would not discuss changes to the quarterback competition, but did discuss Sanders’ development.
"The situations were invaluable for Shedeur and all of our offense," Stefanski said. "We got a third-and-1 where he had a quarterback sneak. I mean, there's just a lot of football, and that's by design with him getting a ton of reps in this game, and he'll get a ton of reps next week as well. That's all part of our development of our young players."
Sanders is doing what he can to move up the depth chart, but only time will tell if it is enough to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.