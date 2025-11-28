How Julian Lewis' NIL Valuations Ranks Among College Quarterbacks
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis joined the program with high anticipation as a four-star recruit. While he did not enter the season as the starter, Lewis has spent the year developing, and he started two games this season, appearing in four.
Lewis will not appear in Colorado’s final game of the season after the decision for him to redshirt, but in the couple of game appearances, he has shown his high ceiling. On3’s NIL Valuation measures a player’s Roster Value and NIL Value to determine the projected annual value of a player. Lewis’ NIL Valuation could come as a surprise for where he ranks among other college quarterbacks.
Where Julian Lewis’ NIL Valuation Ranks Among College Quarterbacks
Per On3, Lewis ranks No. 36 among all college quarterbacks’ NIL valuations at $1.1 million. He is in the company of No. 37 Houston quarterback Conner Weigman and No. 35 UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Though it is low, he is notably higher than No. 40, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.
Altmyer has been a key piece for the Illinois Fighting Illini, who hold a 7-4 record, but Lewis' valuation is higher, which demonstrates the young quarterbacks' value to the Buffaloes.
According to On3, Lewis’ roster value is $800,000, which could increase over time, mainly next season when the young athlete takes over as Colorado’s starting quarterback.
Where Lewis Ranks Among Colorado Buffaloes' Players
While Lewis may rank at No. 36 among all quarterbacks, he holds one of the highest NIL Valuations among players on the Colorado Buffaloes.
- OT Jordan Seaton: $1.7M
- QB Julian Lewis: $1.1M
- IOL Zarian McGill: $119K
- OT Carde Smith: $111K
Lewis is ranked much higher than quarterback Kaidon Salter, who is No. 24 on the team. Salter entered the season as the week 1 starter, but after the Buffaloes lost in back-to-back blowout losses, Sanders made the switch.
Lewis made his first start for the Colorado Buffaloes on Nov. 8 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. With flashes of potential and as the projected starter in 2026, Lewis' valuation can continue to rise, notably due to his roster value likely increasing next year.
MORE: Darren Woodson Doesn't Hold Back On Former Cowboys Teammate Deion Sanders
MORE: What Maxx Crosby's Comments Reveal About Shedeur Sanders' Reputation
MORE: Advanced Analytics Predict The Winner Of Colorado vs. Kansas State
WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Julian Lewis Preparing To Lead Colorado
With one game to go and a 3-8 record, the Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders, decided to redshirt Lewis. As much as playing time will help him develop, it will save Lewis another year to play and show the line if he chooses.
"I've made a decision that JuJu is going to redshirt," Sanders told the media when announcing the decision. "That's my decision. I want what's best for the kid, what's best for his family, what's best for this wonderful university that has given me the tremendous opportunity and given him the opportunity. I think for the program, it's best for everyone, but mainly it's great for him."
"I'm not going to say he was happy because he's a competitor. He wants to compete. He wants to play," Sanders said.
Through four game appearances, Lewis has gone 52-of-94 for 589 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked 12 times, but did manage to use his legs to extend plays and make throws. Not throwing an interception through two starts also provides a bright outlook for Lewis’ future.
Even through the Buffaloes’ ups and downs this season, Sanders held off on making a quarterback change until November. The Colorado coach did not want to throw Lewis into the fire, and in his four appearances, Lewis was able to focus on gaining game experience, taking off added pressure this year through the team's struggles.
Lewis has a high ceiling, and when he takes over the team, the Buffaloes have a chance to make a big jump next season.