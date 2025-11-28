Buffs Beat

How Julian Lewis' NIL Valuations Ranks Among College Quarterbacks

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis appeared in four games this season, developing and showing off his high ceiling. After four games, Lewis has an interesting NIL valuation compared to the top college quarterbacks.

Angela Miele

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis joined the program with high anticipation as a four-star recruit. While he did not enter the season as the starter, Lewis has spent the year developing, and he started two games this season, appearing in four.

Lewis will not appear in Colorado’s final game of the season after the decision for him to redshirt, but in the couple of game appearances, he has shown his high ceiling. On3’s NIL Valuation measures a player’s Roster Value and NIL Value to determine the projected annual value of a player. Lewis’ NIL Valuation could come as a surprise for where he ranks among other college quarterbacks.

Where Julian Lewis’ NIL Valuation Ranks Among College Quarterbacks

Colorado Buffaloes Julian Lewis NIL Valuation Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Coach Prime Folsom Field Boulder College Football
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) watches on from the sidelines against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Per On3, Lewis ranks No. 36 among all college quarterbacks’ NIL valuations at $1.1 million. He is in the company of No. 37 Houston quarterback Conner Weigman and No. 35 UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Though it is low, he is notably higher than No. 40, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Altmyer has been a key piece for the Illinois Fighting Illini, who hold a 7-4 record, but Lewis' valuation is higher, which demonstrates the young quarterbacks' value to the Buffaloes.

According to On3, Lewis’ roster value is $800,000, which could increase over time, mainly next season when the young athlete takes over as Colorado’s starting quarterback.

Where Lewis Ranks Among Colorado Buffaloes' Players

Colorado Buffaloes Julian Lewis NIL Valuation Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Coach Prime Folsom Field Boulder College Football
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Lewis may rank at No. 36 among all quarterbacks, he holds one of the highest NIL Valuations among players on the Colorado Buffaloes.

  1. OT Jordan Seaton: $1.7M
  2. QB Julian Lewis: $1.1M
  3. IOL Zarian McGill: $119K
  4. OT Carde Smith: $111K

Lewis is ranked much higher than quarterback Kaidon Salter, who is No. 24 on the team. Salter entered the season as the week 1 starter, but after the Buffaloes lost in back-to-back blowout losses, Sanders made the switch.

Lewis made his first start for the Colorado Buffaloes on Nov. 8 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. With flashes of potential and as the projected starter in 2026, Lewis' valuation can continue to rise, notably due to his roster value likely increasing next year.

MORE: Darren Woodson Doesn't Hold Back On Former Cowboys Teammate Deion Sanders

MORE: What Maxx Crosby's Comments Reveal About Shedeur Sanders' Reputation

MORE: Advanced Analytics Predict The Winner Of Colorado vs. Kansas State

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Julian Lewis Preparing To Lead Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes Julian Lewis NIL Valuation Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Coach Prime Folsom Field Boulder College Football
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

With one game to go and a 3-8 record, the Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders, decided to redshirt Lewis. As much as playing time will help him develop, it will save Lewis another year to play and show the line if he chooses.

"I've made a decision that JuJu is going to redshirt," Sanders told the media when announcing the decision. "That's my decision. I want what's best for the kid, what's best for his family, what's best for this wonderful university that has given me the tremendous opportunity and given him the opportunity. I think for the program, it's best for everyone, but mainly it's great for him."

"I'm not going to say he was happy because he's a competitor. He wants to compete. He wants to play," Sanders said.

Colorado Buffaloes Julian Lewis NIL Valuation Kaidon Salter Deion Sanders Coach Prime Folsom Field Boulder College Football
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Through four game appearances, Lewis has gone 52-of-94 for 589 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked 12 times, but did manage to use his legs to extend plays and make throws. Not throwing an interception through two starts also provides a bright outlook for Lewis’ future.

Even through the Buffaloes’ ups and downs this season, Sanders held off on making a quarterback change until November. The Colorado coach did not want to throw Lewis into the fire, and in his four appearances, Lewis was able to focus on gaining game experience, taking off added pressure this year through the team's struggles.

Lewis has a high ceiling, and when he takes over the team, the Buffaloes have a chance to make a big jump next season.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football