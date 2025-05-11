Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Drains Free Throw At Denver Nuggets’ Playoff Game
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter hasn’t played an official down for the Buffaloes yet, but he’s already winning over fans across the Centennial State. On Friday night, the Buffs' new signal-caller stepped onto the hardwood at Ball Arena to take the first shot of the Nuggets’ Western Conference Semifinals showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With the series tied 1–1 and a sold-out playoff crowd buzzing, Salter calmly walked onto the court for the ceremonial free throw to officially tip off Game 3. With all eyes on him and the pressure to set the tone, Salter confidently stepped to the line and drained it. The crowd was ecstatic, the vibes were immaculate, and Salter followed it up by dapping Rocky, the Nuggets’ beloved mascot.
The Nuggets would win in an overtime thriller to take a 2-1 series lead, but for Buffs fans, the night began with a smooth swish from Salter.
Friday night marked Salter’s first major moment in front of a Colorado crowd since arriving in Boulder—and he didn’t shy away from the spotlight. Instead, he leaned into it, showing the kind of poise and presence that suggests he’s ready to lead not just on the field but as one of the new faces of Colorado football. It was a small stage compared to what’s ahead, but Salter owned it like a veteran.
By taking the shot and nailing it, Salter also joins a growing list of Buffaloes stars who’ve done well by making their presence felt in the local sports scene. Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter made multiple courtside appearances at Nuggets games, helping strengthen the bond between Colorado football and the larger Denver sports community. Now, Salter is picking up that baton.
Following in Shedeur’s footsteps is part of what drew him to Boulder in the first place. During early media availability upon his arrival, Salter made it clear that Sanders’ impact played a significant role in his commitment:
“The amount of passing yards that Shedeur Sanders put up last year and his completion rate and all of his achievements are something that I loved and most definitely led me to committing here [Boulder],” Salter said.
It’s still early, but moments like this already show Salter’s willingness to engage with the local fanbase and lean into the role of community ambassador. With a packed house watching, he delivered under pressure—and gave Buffaloes fans another reason to be excited for what’s coming this fall in Folsom Field.
Whether it’s on the football field or the hardwood, Salter is already proving he has the poise, charisma, and confidence to lead in Boulder. Friday night’s moment at Ball Arena wasn’t just about a made free throw—it was a sign that Colorado’s new quarterback is ready for the big stage.