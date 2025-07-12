Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Reveals Biggest Adjustment In Leap To Power Four
Although more than capable of excelling at college football's highest level, new Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter is still adjusting to the increased talent and athleticism he's surrounded by at his new Power Four school.
Salter spent the past four seasons with the Liberty Flames, where he developed into one of the nation's best Group of Five (Conference USA) quarterbacks before transferring to Boulder in December. He isn't dealing with as big of a change compared to fellow incoming transfers who competed at the FCS, Division II or junior college level, but Salter has noticed an increase in overall talent.
During an interview with DNVR Buffs at Big 12 media days earlier this week, Salter admitted that Colorado is the most talented overall team he has ever played on. That includes Liberty's 2023 squad, which won 13 games and finished the year ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll.
"Over at Liberty, we had a great coaching staff, great players, but, of course, bumping up from the G5 level to the P4 level, you're gonna have those faster players and those bigger, physical players that's maybe more prepared," Salter told DNVR Buffs. "You most definitely see it when you're working with different receivers and watching the O-line put in the work that they put in. Going up against those powerful, fast defensive linemen and faster linebackers and bigger, lankier, taller corners, it's a big difference, and I see it."
Salter will obviously face improved competition in the Big 12 Conference this upcoming season, but he's simply looking to grow week by week.
"Once the season starts, I've just got to be able to progress every game while picking up the different speed and pace of it," Salter said.
In nonconference play, Colorado will host the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before battling two Group of Five opponents in the Wyoming Cowboys (Mountain West) and Delaware Blue Hens (Conference USA), who are entering their first season in the FBS. Georgia Tech won't be easy, but Wyoming and Delaware are opponents that should allow Salter an opportunity to gain some early-season confidence.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
Colorado coach Deion Sanders confirmed at Big 12 media days that he has yet to name a starting quarterback, although Salter is largely expected to beat out incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
"I'm kind of the older guy in the room, so I guess I'm the vet," Salter said. "Being there for JuJu, I remember when I was a freshman coming in and not knowing a lot of the things, so I'm able to mentor him. I feel like I'm a great mentor. We're just going out and having fun. That's what football is, and that's what we're making it. We're keeping it simple and just going out competing and having fun doing it."