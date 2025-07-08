Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Shocking Rank In Big 12 Quarterback Rankings

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter is ranked as the 10th best quarterback in the Big 12 heading into the 2025 season. Is this too low for the former Liberty Flames transfer? Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt is ranked No. 1.

Cory Pappas

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes starting quarterback for the 2025 season will be Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Salter will be taking over for former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was elected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

The Sporting News released their Big 12 quarterback rankings for the 2025 college football season. Where do they have Salter ranked?

Kaidon Salter Ranked as No. 10 Quarterback in Big 12

Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Underrated in Big 12 Quarterback Rankings?
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) and running back Christian Sarem (48) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter is ranked as the 10th best quarterback in the Big 12 conference heading into the 2025 season. No. 1 is Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback  Sam Leavitt. Here is The Sporting News’s complete list of the 16 projected starting quarterbacks in the Big 12. 

1. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils

2. Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs

3. Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones

4. Jake Retzlaff, BYU Cougars

5. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears

6. Avery Johnson, Kansas State Wildcats

7. Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

8. Devon Dampier, Utah Utes

9. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

10. Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes

11. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats

12. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinatti Bearcats

13. Conner Weigman, Houston Cougars

14. Cam Fancher, UCF Knights

15. Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia Mountaineers 

16. Hauss Henny, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Is Salter underrated by being ranked in the bottom half of the conference?

Kaidon Salter Leads A New-Look Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Attack

Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Underrated in Big 12 Quarterback Rankings?
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

When Kaidon Salter takes the field for the Buffaloes this season, it will be his fifth collegiate season. Salter previously played for the Liberty Flames from 2021 through 2024 before announcing he would be transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes to play for Deion Sanders

Salter has played in 35 games, totaling 5,889 passing yards, 56 passing touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He is also dual-threat that has also had a lot of success running the ball. In his time at Liberty, Salter had 2,006 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. 

The Buffaloes offense will look completely different than how it did in 2023 and 2024 with Shedeur Sanders. Sanders last season threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Salter on the other hand threw for just 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Flames in 2024.

Expect to see Colorado get creative with option and triple option plays with Salter at quarterback. 

MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit

MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie

Sam Leavitt Ranked as No. 1 Quarterback in Big 12

Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Underrated in Big 12 Quarterback Rankings?
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws under pressure by Texas linebacker Colin Simmons (11) during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt is ranked as the top Big 12 quarterback in 2025. Leavitt transferred from Michigan State to Arizona State prior to the 2024 season and quickly became a star in Tempe. 

Leavitt led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff and a Big 12 conference title in 2024. He threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for another 443 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns.

With Leavitt under center again, Arizona State is one of the favorites to bring home the 2025 Big 12 title. 

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football