Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Reveals Mature Approach To Succeeding Shedeur Sanders
It's still unclear how much playing time he'll see this upcoming season, but Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis knows that beginning his freshman year with the goal of filling Shedeur Sanders' shoes is the wrong way to go about things.
Lewis, a former five-star prospect, is instead looking to build his own legacy in Boulder. While attending Big 12 media days earlier this week, the 17-year-old native of Georgia showed off his maturity when asked about the pressure of succeeding Sanders as Colorado's starting quarterback.
"I honestly don't look at it as trying to fill his (Sanders) shoes," Lewis said in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI reporter Skyler Gerard. "I think I'm trying to create my own path. Me and Shedeur talked about it, I'm not Shedeur. He had a different path starting off at JSU (Jackson State). I started off as a higher name and stuff like that. It's trying to build my own legacy out there."
Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, set countless school records at Colorado while leading the Buffs to 13 total wins in two seasons. About one week after having his jersey No. 2 retired during Colorado's spring game in April, Shedeur was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
In three seasons at Carrollton High School, Lewis threw for over 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns while being named the Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year in each of his final two years. Lewis' success at the highest level of Georgia high school football has helped make his early transition to college an easy one.
"Honestly, it hasn't been many big differences for me," Lewis said. "I think football is football. The level of intensity and the stadium and the level of athletes might change a little bit just because the whole team is full of them, but I think Georgia football is probably the closest to college football that you can have. I'm really just trying to get better and do the little things."
This upcoming season may be centered around learning for Lewis, as many expect Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter to earn Colorado's starting quarterback job. However, both attended Big 12 media days earlier this week, and "Coach Prime" confirmed that he's still far from naming a starter.
“We brought both of them because I don't know which is going to start," Deion Sanders said during his Big 12 media days press conference. “We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable. Kaidon's off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him. But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes."