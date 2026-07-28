Colorado's Kam Perry Turns Heads in Offseason Workout

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Perry is getting ready for the next chapter in his college football career. Perry previously played for the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami (Ohio) Redhawks before entering the portal and transferring to Colorado this offseason.

Kam Perry Preparing for 2026 Season

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“RouteGod” on X posted a video of Perry going through drills. Check out the Buffs’ wideout putting his quickness and explosiveness on display below.

Kam Perry is a 5-9, 170 pound wide receiver out of Marietta, Georgia. He was a three-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. He signed with Indiana.

As a Hoosier in 2022 and 2023, Perry played in 10 games, hauling in just three receptions for 22 yards. After 2023, he entered the portal and transferred to Miami (OH).

Perry saw more of the field in 2024 with the Redhawks and had 10 receptions for 166 yards. He came back to Miami for the 2025 season and had a breakout year. Perry had 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns. He decided to enter the portal again after this season and give power conference college football another shot in the Big 12 with Colorado.

Colorado's Incoming Receivers in Portal

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver position is arguably the position that Colorado got the most incoming talent at in the transfer portal this offseason. Here are their portal additions at that position this offseason in addition to Perry.

DeAndre Moore

DeAndre Moore Jr. is a 6-0, 190 pound wide receiver out of Bellflower, California. He was one of Colorado’s top incoming transfers in the portal this year. Moore was previously with the Texas Longhorns and transferred to Colorado as a four-star wide receiver. In his three seasons at Texas from 2023-2025, Moore played in 36 games. He had 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. All of those stats were accumulated in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Danny Scudero

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Danny Scudero is a 5-9, 175 pound wide receiver out of San Jose, California. He was a star for the San Jose State Spartans in 2025. Scudero had 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns. No receiver in FBS last season had more receiving yards than Scudero. What makes this feat even more impressive is he did it all in 12 games, when many other receivers below him played in more games.

Ernest Campbell

Ernest Campbell is a 5-9, 145 pound wide receiver out of Refugio, Texas. Campbell was most explosive play-maker for the Sacramento State Hornets last season, tallying 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. Five of his eight receiving touchdowns were on plays of 50 yards or more.

His coach at Sac. State was current Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion was hired by Colorado this offseason so Campbell will be following his old coach and should be extremely familiar with everything Marion will be trying to run. Marion notably runs the go-go offensive system.

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