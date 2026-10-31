Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Final Preview and Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to get their season back on track when they host the Kansas State Wildcats in Folsom Field. Colorado enters this matchup at 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Big 12 play after suffering a difficult 57-24 loss to Oklahoma State. Despite the disappointing result, the Buffaloes showed some improvement on offense in the first half. They’ll have the opportunity to build off of those positives in this upcoming matchup back in front of their home crowd.

Kansas State is coming to Boulder with a 4-3 record and despite having a better record than the Buffaloes, they too have questions surrounding their team. The Wildcats are coming off of a 28-17 loss to Arizona State and with both teams looking to get back into the win column, this game is an important opportunity for both programs.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas State Preview

The Colorado Buffaloes need to find a way to put together four quarters of consistency after struggling to sustain any in the second half of their matchup against Oklahoma State. The Buffaloes scored on their first two possessions and were able to hold a 24-23 lead in the first half prior to the Cowboys taking over when they came back from halftime. What started as a competitive contest, became a discouraging defeat.

The biggest challenge for Colorado will once again be finding consistency on both sides of the ball. The offense has shown that it can move the football but turnovers have been one of their major weaknesses and have made it difficult for them to properly execute and produce on the field.

On the defensive side, the Buffaloes cannot afford another second-half demise. Kansas State has traditionally been a strong rushing team therefore Colorado will have to do a better job at limiting the Wildcats’ ground game all while crating pressure and forcing mistakes.

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jacob Knuth (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State’s quarterback situation continues to loom over their heads. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has been ruled out after missing the Wildcats’ previous game against Arizona State due to a neck and shoulder injury.

Backup Kansas State quarterback Jacob Knuth is also listed as doubtful now following an ankle injury that he suffered during their last game. This could leave quarterbacks Blake Barnett or Dillon Duff in line for an opportunity to become the starter.

No matter who takes the first snap for the Wildcats, Kansas State will most likely rely on its run game. The Wildcats have been one of the better running team in the country as they have been averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground.

Colorado will have to prioritize stopping the run and avoid Kansas State to control the tempo at all costs. The Wildcats have also been particularly strong on defense against the pass which could make things difficult for Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson and preventing turnovers.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) leaps between Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gage Goldberg (55) and safety Naeten Mitchell (4) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado will have the advantage of playing at home at Folsom Field but the Buffaloes need to turn that home-field advantage into a complete performance. Kansas State has won the last two meetings between the two programs, including a 24-14 victory last season.

Not only does Colorado have the opportunity to break their losing streak but they also have the chance to break their losing streak against Kansas State specifically.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas State Wildcats Prediction

Colorado can make this matchup a competitive game, especially with Kansas State dealing with significant uncertainty surrounding their quarterbacks. If the Wildcats are forced to run to a less experienced option, the Buffaloes’ defense could have an opportunity to make things difficult and create momentum early in the game.

However, it’s possible that Kansas State’s rushing attack will present a difficult matchup for this Colorado defense that has struggled to put together a complete performance. If the Wildcats can establish the run, control possession and keep the Buffaloes’ offense off of the field, they don’t necessarily need an explosive passing game to be successful.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado should be able to find some positive production on offense behind Isaac Wilson and his tandem with Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams. Wilson has thrown for 979 yards and six touchdowns so far this season, while Williams leads the Buffaloes with 46 receptions for 643 yards and five touchdowns. Williams is also coming off of a career-best 135-yard receiving performance that took place against the Cowboys.

Kansas State’s ability to run the football and control the pace of the game gives them a leg up on the Buffaloes. Colorado has issues on both sides of the ball that are vital for them to overcome but they have a huge opportunity and the ability to set the tone of the game and try to prove themselves once again.

Score Prediction: Kansas State 27, Colorado 20.

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