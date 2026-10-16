Utah vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The No. 11 ranked Utah Utes visit the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night.

The Utes are undefeated through their first five games of the season, covering the spread in all five victories as well.

On the other hand, the Buffaloes are just 2-3 overall and 1-4 against the spread on the season.

Utah blew out the Buffaloes 53-7 at home last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.

Utah vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Utah -15.5 (-112)

Colorado +15.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Utah: -750

Colorado: +525

Total

49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Utah vs. Colorado How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Utah record: 5-0

Colorado record: 2-3

Utah vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch

Devon Dampier, Quarterback, Utah Utes

Devon Dampier has helped lead the Utes to an undefeated start thus far. The senior quarterback has the 19th-best QBR rating at 81.0; his 12 passing touchdowns are tied for the 24th most in the nation, and he ranks 63rd in passing yards at 1,134.

The dual-threat quarterback completed 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, while running 17 times for 71 yards and a score last week against Kansas.

Dampier didn’t play in last year' s blowout against Colorado, so this will be his first look against the Buffaloes.

Utah vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick

I’m trying to find a way to not simply take Utah as the road favorite here, but I can’t see it.

Colorado has struggled mightily this season, only covering at Georgia Tech in its first game of the year. The Buffaloes have been underdogs in their last three games, losing by 24, 10, and 22 with spreads of +3.5, +8.5, and +13.5.

This spread has climbed a bit to 15.5, but I still think Utah can easily cover that on the road against a baffling Buffaloes squad. The Utes did get a 31-17 win at Iowa State in their only road game of the season thus far, after all.

Pick: Colorado -14.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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