Colorado Assistant Coach Speaks Candidly About What Makes Deion Sanders Different

Colorado Buffaloes defensive analyst and assistant defensive line coach Kenny Ingram appeared on Thee Pregame Network’s The Morning Run on May 1, and he discussed his relationship with coach Deion Sanders.

Ingram explained the problems he’s seen with coaching staffs in some of his prior career stops, and how Coach Prime has contrasted those issues in his experience with the Buffs.

The problems Kenny Ingram has seen in past jobs

Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn yells at quarterback Dylan Rizk (10) during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

In Ingram's prior experiences on a variety of coaching staffs, he’s picked up on the flaws that separate struggling programs from stable ones.

“The nature of the business is competitive. There are so many resources and finances involved in this profession that it drives your ambition,” said Ingram on The Morning Run. “So sometimes, you can become blinded by ambition and not be genuine.”

He explained that the blind spots created in coaches that become too enveloped in the nature of the profession can have negative impacts on their players as a result.

“You’ve got staffs where guys are trying to progress in their minds, but at the same time, they’re really rubbing someone else the wrong way,” Ingram said. “Or not being genuine towards someone else because they’re trying to advance. Or, just the pressure of winning causes people to change or not be authentic in this profession.”

There was one main character trait that all of those issues stemmed from, in Ingram’s opinion, though. It is a trait not just dealt with in the coaching world, but in all professions.

“A lot of times, people have insecurities,” Ingram said.

How Coach Prime contrasts with most staff flaws

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with head coach Deion Sanders after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images | Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

Ingram has seen something different since joining Colorado’s staff. While he praised the beautiful mountain landscape and the excellent food and facilities of Colorado football, the people on CU’s staff, led by Sanders, have been Ingram’s driving force.

The same insecurities that have been a poison to some of Ingram’s prior staffs have not been present under his new head coach.

“But that’s the thing with being here at Colorado and being with Coach Prime. I haven’t seen any of his insecurities, if he has any,” Ingram said. “He’s not insecure about anybody or around anybody.”

According to Ingram, Coach Prime is confident in his star power and isn’t ever worried about his brand competing with the identity of his team in any way.

“[Sanders] doesn’t feel that your light shining in any way dims his light,” Ingram said. “He doesn’t feel that at all. That allows him to be authentic and genuine in his position as head coach.”

As a result, Colorado’s team morale has been notably higher this spring than last, according to most, if not all accounts. The new-look staff has been thriving under Sanders’s leadership and has brought excitement to Boulder in anticipation of Week 1.

Kenny Ingram’s career

After playing his college ball at Florida State and spending time in the NFL with the New York Giants, Ingram got into coaching at the high school level and quickly rose through the ranks.

Nov 29, 2008; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) gets wrapped up by Florida State linebacker Kenny Ingram (19) during the second half at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida defeated Florida State 45-15. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

His first coaching gig was as the head coach of the Melrose High School Golden Wildcats in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. In his time there, the team was nearly unstoppable, recording a record of 37-4 from 2002 to 2004.

Due to his success at the high school level, he joined the Tennessee State Tigers of the FCS during the 2005 season before joining the Memphis Tigers of the FBS from 2006 to 2009.

He spent 2011 and 2012 with the Arkansas State Red Wolves and made the jump to the SEC with the Auburn Tigers in 2013. After two seasons there, he joined the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2015 to 2016 before returning to Auburn for 2017 and 2018.

From 2019 to the present day, Ingram spent time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, returned to the Arkansas State Red Wolves, joined the UCF Knights and eventually got hired by Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes in February of 2026.

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