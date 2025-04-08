Colorado Buffaloes' LaJohntay Wester Reflects On Playing With Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester made the most out of his one season playing alongside quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the Colorado Buffaloes.
The former Florida Atlantic transfer complimented both perfectly, finishing second on the team in catches (74), receiving yards (931) and touchdowns (10). Even more, Wester and Hunter made history by becoming the first Colorado duo to each record 10 receiving touchdowns in the same season.
After helping Colorado to its winningest season since 2016, Wester, Hunter and Sanders are now navigating the NFL Draft process together. Hunter and Sanders are projected early first-round draft picks while Wester is hoping to hear his name called in the later rounds.
At Colorado's pro day last week, Wester was asked about the impact Hunter had on him during their lone season with the Buffs.
"He's one of a kind," Wester said of Hunter. "He do a lot of things that are unnatural. I think being around great players, you want to be great as well. You never want to have another man have a one-up on you. If Travis do something crazy, I'm coming back and got to top it. Or if I do something crazy, Travis will come and try and top me. We had a mutual competition iin our receiver room that helped us better each other."
A 5-foot-11, 167-pound receiver, Wester ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash at Colorado's pro day.
Wester was also asked about the potential of reuniting with Sanders in the NFL. It doesn't happen often, but NFL teams have selected a quarterback and wide receiver from the same college team in recent years. Take former Oregon Ducks teammates Bo Nix and Troy Franklin with the Denver Broncos, for example.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer Son Of Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shilo Sanders Turns Heads In 40-Yard Dash
MORE: Deion Sanders Teaches Colorado Buffaloes Public Speaking Skills, Business Pitch
"It'd mean everything," Wester said. "It'd be good for me and him because he trusts me and I trust him. I'm comfortable with him and he's comfortable with me. He knows I'm gonna come through and I know he gonna come through. It would be great for us to run it back again at the next level."
Wester also mentioned that he was nearly teammates with Sanders at Florida Atlantic. Back in 2020, Sanders was committed to the Owls for about four months while Wester was a true freshman. Sanders eventually followed his father, Deion Sanders, to Jackson State, but the duo reunited with the Buffs last offseason.
"For him to bring me in here (to Colorado) and be able to have a season like we did and be able to have the opportunity to do it at the next level, that's amazing," Wester said.
As Wester discussed during his media availability, special teams may be his best route to reaching the NFL. The Palmetto, Florida, native flashed that potential against Utah when he recorded a 76-yard punt return touchdown.