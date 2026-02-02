With the regular national signing period set to begin Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes are currently expected to lock down five class of 2026 commitments.

Coach Deion Sanders is continuing his approach of signing a smaller high school recruiting class, with the rationale being that many will enter the transfer portal after one or two years in Boulder. Only six of Colorado's 15 class of 2025 signees are still with the Buffs, including quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Twelve class of 2026 recruits signed with the Buffs during December's early signing period:

Safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)

Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)

Tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)

Linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)

EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)

Cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)

Linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)

Safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)

Offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)

Wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Athlete Alexander Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Safety Braylon Edwards (Duncanville, Texas)

Take a closer look at the five commits who are expected to join those 12 signees later this week:

Defensive Lineman Joseph Peko

Joseph Peko is a 6-foot-3, 310-pound three-star prospect set to join his brother, junior college transfer Domata Peko Jr., and father, Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, in Boulder.

The youngest Peko totaled 40 tackles, including seven for a loss, four sacks and a forced fumble in his junior season at Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village, Calif.) in 2024. 247Sports ranks Joseph Peko as the No. 107 defensive lineman in his class.

Wide Receiver Xavier McDonald

Three-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald was previously committed to Sacramento State but flipped to Colorado in early December when Brennan Marion left the Hornets' head job to become Sanders' offensive coordinator. The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound outside receiver hails from Morton, Mississippi, and was an Under Armour All-American selection this past season.

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne

Kaneal Sweetwyne is a three-star prospect from Lehi, Utah, who's expected to work behind Lewis and Utah transfer Isaac Wilson in Colorado's quarterback room next season. As a senior at Skyridge High School, Sweetwyne threw for 3,050 yards, 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Sweetwyne is the No. 88 quarterback nationally, per 247Sports.

Running Back Cam Newton

Not to be confused with former NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton, Colorado's lone running back commit rushed for over 2,000 yards in each of his final two seasons at Walnut Grove HIgh School in Prosper, Texas. The younger Newton committed to the Buffs on Jan. 19 and is listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds.

Wide Receiver Jacob Swain

Three-star prospect Jacob Swain is Colorado's latest commit, announcing his pledge on Monday. A former Rice commit, Swain visited Boulder this past weekend before updating his recruitment.

Swain likely won't be the final prospect to join Colorado's 2026 recruiting class, as "Coach Prime" told "Thee Pregame Show" that he may sign another junior college player or two.