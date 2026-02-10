Patriots’ Kyle Williams Played Key Role Chasing Down Streaker at Super Bowl LX

Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams found himself playing defense during his team's loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

During the fourth quarter of New England's 29-13 defeat vs. Seattle, a shirtless man made his way onto the field and began running around, as Levi's Stadium security also made its way onto the turf in pursuit.

Fortunately for security—and unfortunately for the streaker—Williams was also on the case. The streaker juked one security member at the 40-yard line and, seeing nothing but turf in front of him, turned on the jets. But he was unaware that Williams, who ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL scouting combine, had the angle and the speed. The Patriots rookie closed in and helped force the fan to the ground, where he was ultimately detained by security.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams chased down and tackled a shirtless man that ran across the field at Levi’s Stadium during Super Bowl LX on February 8. pic.twitter.com/Y2PBx4cerp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2026

While the Super Bowl didn't play out the way Williams hoped, he managed to help security stop the streaker in his tracks, perhaps more quickly than they would have had he not intervened.

As for the streaker, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department told TMZ Sports that the man who ran across the field was charged with trespassing and field intrusion. Authorities added that another person had stormed the field and was pressed with the same charges.

