Why the Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room Drew Attention After Comeback Win

The nation needed only a few seconds to see what Colorado’s first win in nearly one year looked like from inside the locker room.

Barstool Sports' X account posted a short video of Colorado Buffaloes players celebrating after Thursday night’s 14-13 win at Georgia Tech and added one line: “The most electric place on earth is a Colorado locker room after a win.”

For this team, the reaction made sense. Colorado had not won since beating Iowa State on Oct. 11, 2025. By the time defensive back Boo Carter blocked Georgia Tech placekicker Aidan Birr’s 45-yard field goal attempt on the final play in Atlanta, 327 days had passed since the Buffs experienced a joyful moment like this.

Colorado defensive back Boo Carter blocked Georgia Tech's 45-yard field-goal attempt on the final play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most electric place on earth is a Colorado locker room after a win pic.twitter.com/dvuRUJwkck — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2026

Colorado Buffaloes waited 327 days for a locker room like this

The Buffs closed their 2025 campaign on a five-game losing streak and finished 3-9. Colorado coach Deion Sanders then rebuilt the roster again, adding 66 new players before the 2026 season.

That meant many of the players celebrating inside Bobby Dodd Stadium were experiencing their first win with Colorado.

It was not an easy one, either. Colorado trailed 13-7 with 1:40 remaining and had gone almost three quarters without scoring. Quarterback Julian Lewis then led a 75-yard drive without a timeout and found tight end Charlie Williams for a 20-yard touchdown in the final minute.

Georgia Tech still had time to answer. Quarterback Alberto Mendoza completed a 42-yard pass to wide receiver Dalen Penson to move the Yellow Jackets into field goal range, but Carter came off the left edge and clocked Birr’s attempt as time expired.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boo Carter gave Colorado Buffaloes enough to celebrate

The finish was dramatic, but the win had been built on a different kind of Colorado performance.

Defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s unit held Georgia Tech to 51 rushing yards on 30 carries and did not allow an offensive touchdown. Defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. recorded three sacks in his Colorado debut.

Colorado also ran for 183 yards on 49 carries in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s first game running the Go-Go offense. Running backs Damian Henderson II and Micah Welch combined for 123 yards, with Welch scoring Colorado’s first touchdown.

Those numbers perfectly explain why the locker room looked different from how it did last season. Colorado did not simply survive the final kick; instead, it won the run game on both sides of the ball and found a late drive when it needed one.

Barstool Sports captured the part the box score could not

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's offense rushed for 183 yards in its first game | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Barstool clip does not need much analysis. Players are packed into the room, moving, shouting, and celebrating a road win that came down to the final snap.

It also captures something the final score cannot. A roster with dozens of new faces had its first shared win, and a program coming off five straight losses finally had a reason to celebrate again.

Colorado returns home to face Weber State next. The Buffaloes will have plenty to correct before then, but the first flight back to Boulder came with a win.

For a team that waited almost a year for one, the noise that came from that locker room was easy to understand.

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