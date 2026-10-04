Colorado’s 29-7 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech was shaped by several costly penalties, turnovers and pivotal officiating decisions. The Buffaloes were competitive early, taking a 7-3 lead into the second quarter before the game eventually slipped away in the second half.

While Colorado actually finished with more total yards than the Red Raiders, mistakes repeatedly stopped the Buffaloes from taking advantage of their opportunities. Several penalties and key calls played a major role in changing the momentum throughout the game.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gage Goldberg’s Personal Foul

One of the first costly calls came at the end of the second quarter when Colorado linebacker Gage Goldberg was called for a personal foul with targeting.

The penalty resulted in 15 yards and an automatic first down. This extended Texas Tech’s possession when Colorado was trying to get off the field before halftime.

Texas Tech did not score on the drive, but the penalty still gave the Red Raiders valuable field position and prevented Colorado’s defense from ending the half cleanly.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeKalon Taylor’s Holding Call

Colorado running back DeKalon Taylor was called for holding in the third quarter, resulting in a 10-yard penalty.

The timing was particularly frustrating because Colorado’s offense was already having trouble maintaining momentum after halftime. Instead of continuing the drive without a major setback, the penalty put the Buffaloes in a more difficult position.

It was another example of Colorado hurting himself with penalties at crucial moments.

Joseph Williams’ Interception

One of the more unusual calls came in the third quarter when Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams attempted a pass and Texas Tech’s Brice Pollock came away with an interception.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) lifts wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) following his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The play was reviewed to determine whether Pollocck had remained in bounds. The ruling stood, giving Texas Tech possession and taking an opportunity away from Colorado.

The turnover was especially costly because Colorado had been trying to build momentum. Instead, Texas Tech gained another chance to add to its lead.

Randon Fontenette’s Personal Foul

Defensive back Randon Fontenette happened to find himself involved in a costly sequence during the third quarter.

Fontenette was called for a personal foul that resulted in an automatic first down for Texas Tech. The penalty extended the drive and added to Colorado’s defensive frustration.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado coach Deion Sanders could be seen reacting angrily from the sideline, yelling for his players to calm down as the penalties started to pile up.

Texas Tech eventually took advantage of the extended possession, continuing its momentum in a second half that quickly shifted in the Red Raiders’ before.

The Interception That Changed the Game

The most damaging mistake came when Isaac Wilson threw an interception during the third quarter.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The play-action was designed as a deep shot down the deal lay as well of new. The Red Raiders’ defensive backs recognized the developing route and came away with the academy.

That interception, another Colorado possession had given Texas Tech another opportunity to extend its lead. It was part of a disastrous second half for Colorado, as Wilson ultimately threw three interceptions after halftime.

Texas Tech finished the game without a turnover, while Colorado committed four. That difference became one of the biggest reasons the Buffaloes could not keep pace.

Penalties and Turnovers Prove Costly

Colorado actually finished with more total yards than Texas Tech, showing that the game was not simply a case of the Buffaloes being completely outplayed. Instead, the penalties and turnovers repeatedly erased Colorado’s opportunities. The Buffaloes were flagged eight times for 84 yards, while Texas Tech committed six penalties for 51 yards.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) passes in the second quarter Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against an undefeated ranked opponent, Colorado could not afford to give away extra yards and possessions. The Buffaloes had opportunities to stay competitive, but the combination of penalties and turnovers ultimately allowed Texas Tech to pull away.

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