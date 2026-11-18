Cincinnati Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield broke down the Colorado Buffaloes Tuesday like a scout reading straight off the backs of the jerseys.

He called Colorado's defense aggressive and quick to bring pressure, then leaned on numbers instead of names to explain why.

Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) tackles Arizona State running back Cardae Mack (25) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think 44 stands out at linebacker. I mean, maybe leading the league in tackles. He's had an outstanding year, seven in the back end. The safety is a really good player. And then up front, they get after it with the D-line, 97, causes a lot of problems there," Satterfield said.

No. 44 Gideon Lampron is heading home to Ohio

Satterfield's hunch about No. 44 holds water, since Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron now leads the Big 12 with 111 tackles. He landed among 18 Bednarik Award semifinalists last week before adding 12 tackles against Houston.

Saturday also brings the fifth-year linebacker back to familiar ground, since the LaGrange, Ohio, native played three seasons at Dayton, about an hour up Interstate 75, and one at Bowling Green before a chance meeting with Colorado coach Deion Sanders on a flight.

Behind him, No. 7 Randon Fontenette has 90 tackles at safety, while No. 97 defensive lineman Santana Hopper, a Tulane transfer, has added 2.5 sacks up front. Fontenette was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after forcing a pivotal fumble against Houston.

No. 20 DeKalon Taylor makes every touch count

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Satterfield then turned to the Houston tape, where Colorado stacked two backs to one side in its option looks, and one pitch clearly stuck with him.

"And one of them, they pitched, I think number 20, goes for about 65. I mean, he can go. He's fast. So if you are out-leveraged, they're gonna hit a big play on you," Satterfield said.

His memory came within a couple of yards of the 67-yard touchdown, and the small sample explains why the play stood out. Colorado running back DeKalon Taylor has only 20 carries this season, yet the Incarnate Word transfer averages 9.4 yards per attempt after an injury limited him to four games in 2025.

Leverage cuts both ways on Saturday, though, because Cincinnati backs Cole Tabb and Gi'Bran Payne have combined for nearly 1,600 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Tabb is just 23 yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards, and Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 at 227 rushing yards per game.

No. 16 Isaac Wilson carries a famous last name

Satterfield also recalled Colorado's quarterback change after four games, which handed the keys to quarterback Isaac Wilson, a Utah transfer and the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick. Wilson has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,629 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The two coaches share more than a scouting report, too, since Satterfield's 20-27 record in his fourth season at Cincinnati mirrors Sanders' in Boulder. The last time they met, Colorado won 34-23 in Boulder and clinched bowl eligibility in 2024.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Satterfield saved his warmest words for Wilson's arm.

"So I think Wilson, he's not gonna sit there and run all day on you, but he can run. That's something that they'll utilize in their offense, utilize his legs, but he's got a live arm as well. I mean, I've seen him make some great throws, tight windows," Satterfield said.

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