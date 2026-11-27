Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCF Knights
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The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their final game of the 2026 regular season as they host the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. After a difficult season that has left Colorado out of bowl contention, the Buffaloes will have one final chance to give their fans something to celebrate over before the start of the offseason.
UCF is entering this matchup with a record of 6-5 and is coming off of an impressive 48-17 victory over Iowa State. Colorado on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from a 35-28 loss to Cincinnati. Despite the Knights having a more successful season than the Buffaloes, Colorado still have some opportunities to make things difficult at home.
Colorado’s Defense Delivers
One of the top challenges for Colorado in this upcoming matchup will be slowing down this UCF offense that is averaging 30.2 points per game. The Knights are coming off a 48-point performance against Iowa State who’s quarterback Alonza Barnett III having thrown for 255 yards and four touchdowns.
For the Buffaloes, they have an opportunity to disrupt that offensive momentum. Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron will be particularly important since he leads the Buffaloes with 119 tackles and five sacks. Lampron’s ability to make plays around the football could help coach Deion Sanders’ team force UCF into mire difficult situations than they may have expected.
The Buffaloes will also need to improve against the run after allowing Cincinnati to rush for 225 yards in their most recent game. If Colorado can limit explosive plays and put consistent pressure on Barnett, it could make things very difficult for the Knights.
A performance like that would give the buffaloes a significant advantage and would be the perfect way to end the regular season with a victory at home. When it comes to the Colorado defense, they have the potential to force at least two turnovers and hold UCF under 24 points.
Joseph Williams Records Another 100-Yard Receiving Performance
Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has been one of Colorado’s biggest offensive weapons this season, and could be in line for another productive game against UCF.
The wide receiver has recorded 1,045 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season so far. He is also coming off of a strong performance against Cincinnati as he is finishing with four receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson has demonstrated a willingness to push the ball downfield as well as continuing to build that connection with Williams which will be important when taking on the Knights. If Colorado can establish its running game and prevent UCF from focusing solely on the passing attack, Williams could find several opportunities.
Williams could actually finish with at least 100 receiving yards and one touchdown. As he has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, another big performance would be a wonderful way to close out the season in Boulder.
Isaac Wilson Throws for 300 Yards and Multiple Touchdowns
Wilson has had an inconsistent season at time but the performance that he had against Cincinnati showed how he can produce when the passing game is clicking.
The transfer quarterback threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns in that game, with three interceptions that ultimately hurt Colorado’s chances of winning. Protecting the football will be just as important as making plays downfield against UCF.
The Knights have demonstrated an ability to create turnover since they forced four against Iowa State. Wilson will need to make smart decisions while taking advantage of opportunities to connect with Williams and Colorado’s other receivers.
Establishing a run game with Colorado running backs JaQuail Smith and Richard Young could actually help open up the passing attack.
Wilson could throw for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns while keeping his interceptions minimal at one of less.
A strong performance would give the Buffaloes a legitimate chance to compete on offense and provide Wilson with some positive momentum heading into the offseason.
Colorado has plenty to prove in this next game. If the defense can deliver a standout performance, Williams continues his impressive season and Wilson makes sure to take care of the football, the Buffaloes could end up having a season finale to remember.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23