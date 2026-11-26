Home finales in Boulder tend to tug at the heartstrings, and Saturday's noon kickoff against UCF at Folsom Field carries more emotional weight than most.

UCF has never played a single football game in Boulder, so the Knights will arrive as newcomers on an afternoon built around goodbyes. For the Colorado Buffaloes, those departures range from certain to cloudy, and three names in particular capture how differently a final home game can unfold.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans reacts in the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The plane ride that put Gideon Lampron in boulder

Few college football careers hinge on a boarding pass, yet linebacker Gideon Lampron's did. In December, before the portal opened, the MAC standout landed on a Dallas-to-Cleveland flight alongside coach Deion Sanders, who was heading to see his son Shedeur play quarterback for the Browns.

"I'm standing by my gate and see a golf cart pull up and realize Coach Prime just got on the same plane as me," Lampron said in March.

Lampron introduced himself, Sanders told him to send tape, and the linebacker was in Boulder days later. Fittingly for a player whose father, Marty, gave him the middle name ESPN, Lampron has lived on the highlight reel, collecting Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors twice. The former FCS All-American from Dayton has no eligibility left, so Saturday marks his Folsom Field farewell.

The injury that paused Danny Scudero's encore

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Receiver Danny Scudero arrived from San Jose State as the reigning FBS leader in receiving yards, and Sanders set the bar sky-high after the spring game in April.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off the scrimmage, Sanders revealed that Scudero reminded him of Julian Edelman, the former New England Patriots receiver and Super Bowl MVP, and that he reached out to his dear friend.

Sadly, a lower-body injury in fall camp derailed the sequel, and Scudero has managed five catches for 24 yards in two appearances, none since the second week of the season. His eligibility adds a twist, since Colorado's official 2026 roster lists the receiver in his final season of eligibility after previous stops at Sacramento State and San Jose State, which means a 2027 return would require another year of eligibility to be granted rather than being automatic, while the NFL draft remains another option.

The portal window looming over Julian Lewis

Quarterback Julian Lewis presents the murkiest case of all. The top-100 prospect from the 2025 class sat out last year's finale to preserve his redshirt, then opened this season as the starter, completing 61 of 95 passes for 733 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Curiously, he has appeared in four games in each of his two seasons.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything changed at halftime in Waco on Sept. 26, when Isaac Wilson took over, and Lewis hasn't played since. As a result, his last snaps at Folsom Field came against Weber State on Sept. 12, and with the portal window arriving in early January, chatter about his future has only grown louder.

Asked during Kansas State week what it would take for Lewis to reclaim the job, Sanders called it a great question but offered no specifics, saying it was up to the quarterback.

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