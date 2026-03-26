Notre Dame Transfer Is Already Turning Heads At Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the middle of spring camp, and several players are making a strong impression. With new faces and returning talent competing for roles, the intensity and competition have been on full display.

One of the biggest surprises has been Cree Thomas, the Notre Dame transfer cornerback. Expected to be a starter, Thomas has already turned heads with his playmaking ability, racking up multiple takeaways.

Cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher has taken notice of Thomas’ edge and competitive mindset throughout camp.

Brophy Prep cornerback Cree Thomas (2) on the sidelines during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

“He’s got a point to prove,” Fletcher said. “In his mind, he was refused. He was overlooked. He finds ways to challenge himself and finds those ways to create an advantage for himself. You’re starting to see that show up on the field.”

That drive has translated into consistent production and energy throughout camp.

“You’re starting to see it show up in the weight room,” Fletcher said. He’s a lot more vocal and I don’t even know how many takeaways he has right now…it’s insane. He’s doing a lot of really good things and I’m enjoying watching him.”

If Thomas keeps this pace, he could quickly become one of the most impactful players in Colorado’s secondary. His mindset and play are already setting the tone for what the Buffaloes expect on defense.

Cree Thomas’ Playmaking Ability Could Reshape Colorado’s Defense

Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas (20) during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Deion Sanders and his staff had a lot of work ahead this past offseason, but landing Thomas was a major win for the program. With the entire secondary in need of a rebuild, Thomas’ four years of eligibility make him a key piece for the team’s long-term development.

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he has the size to step in on the outside and fill the role left by DJ McKinney. As a four-star recruit in last year’s recruiting class, Thomas projects to be more than just a short-term solution.

Thomas has the potential to develop into a cornerstone of Colorado’s secondary moving forward.

If he can translate his experience into consistent on-field production, Thomas could provide the Buffaloes with much-needed stability at cornerback, giving the program a long-term answer in the secondary.

What Aaron Fletcher’s Comments Tell Us About Cree Thomas’ Potential

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only do Fletcher’s comments highlight the kind of impact Thomas can have, but they also show just how well he’s performing in spring ball. He’s been all over Buffaloes quarterbacks, racking up multiple takeaways along the way.

His confidence and anticipation on the field stand out, and he’s showing the ability to make plays in the biggest moments. That kind of consistency and playmaking mindset is exactly what Colorado’s secondary has needed.

The program hasn’t seen this kind of excitement in the secondary since Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter patrolled the cornerback position. Thomas isn’t Hunter, but his presence and playmaking ability are exactly what the defense has been missing.

Thomas is starting to deliver for the Buffaloes.

If he can keep building on this spring performance, Thomas could quickly become a cornerstone of Colorado’s secondary. His energy and play on the field might be just what the Buffaloes need to stabilize and elevate their defense moving forward.

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