Deion Sanders Targets High-Upside Edge Rusher in Key Recruiting Push

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason has come to a close with spring camp already underway for the program. Still, that doesn’t mean coach Deion Sanders and his staff stop their efforts on the recruiting trail.

Colorado has recently turned its attention to an intriguing raw athlete who brings the kind of explosive play style the Buffaloes are still looking to add to their roster.

According to Rivals reporter Sam Spiegelman, Sanders and his staff are showing interest in edge rusher James Harris from Cy Falls High School in Houston, Texas. Harris is expected to visit Boulder on March 11, where he will tour the facilities and spend time with the coaching staff.

The Arizona Wildcats are still considered the favorite to land Harris, but Colorado has ramped up its recruiting push over the past month. Whether Sanders and his staff can close the gap remains to be seen, but the Buffaloes are clearly making an effort.

If the visit goes well, Sanders and the Buffaloes could quickly emerge as a serious contender in Harris’ recruitment.

It will also provide them with an opportunity to demonstrate how his athleticism could be utilized in their front defense and why Boulder could be the ideal location for him to play. Meanwhile, attention turns to his visit as Sanders seeks to disrupt Arizona’s current momentum.

James Harris Gives Deion Sanders the Upside Colorado Needs

Not only is Harris an intriguing prospect, but his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame as an edge rusher is the type of body type that the Buffaloes could definitely use in the front seven.

Harris is unranked by 247Sports, but the type of potential that the prospect has in the next season is that which could propel him into the three and four-star ranks.

Harris is coming off a successful junior season in which he accumulated 68 tackles, 23 of those for loss, with seven sacks and one forced fumble.

For a Buffaloes defense in the middle of a youth movement, adding a player like Harris is precisely what Sanders and his staff need for his defense. Harris’s raw athleticism and explosive ability coming off the edge will give Colorado a prospect with a great deal of upside.

He could develop into a dominant pass rusher in his own right. If Harris is able to continue to grow and improve, he could soon become one of the more interesting defensive prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

For Sanders, however, the addition of the potential Harris possesses is simply another part of constructing the type of defense they want.

Colorado’s Recruiting Stakes Rise

Colorado’s offseason looked strong on paper, but it didn’t come without a cost for Sanders.

For a coach as respected as Sanders, questions are emerging about retaining talent and keeping his staff intact. Losing players who were key pieces of the program’s long-term plan makes those departures even harder to absorb.

The Buffaloes have added replacements, but it’s hard to overlook the fact that more than 40 players have left in a single offseason. That level of turnover puts real pressure on Sanders to make his transfer portal strategy pay off immediately.

However, despite the promising additions being made, the pressure is still mounting. The level of expectation is rising, and the level of patience is decreasing, with Sanders being tested on how fast he can translate all this roster turnover into wins.

The way that Sanders handles this critical recruiting year could be the determining factor in the direction that the Buffaloes take as a program.

