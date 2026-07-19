Colorado Buffaloes Make Early Push for Rising Receiver Recruit

Incoming high school sophomore Corey Miller shared the news of his recent offer from the Colorado Buffaloes in a post on his X account, adding Colorado to the list of Power Four programs recruiting him.

Colorado now becomes Miller’s 41st college offer, per Miller. Both the star Dutch Fork receiver and the Buffaloes have had busy offseasons as Miller’s offer list grows and Colorado continues using its successful recruiting strategies.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Join Recruiting Battle

The Dutch Fork High School wide receiver Miller announced on X that the Colorado Buffaloes are one of the latest schools to extend an offer. In addition to the busiest transfer portal in college football, the Buffaloes continue recruiting nationally under their current staff.

Not only is the number of Miller’s Division I offers impressive, but the fact that he is a member of the class of 2029 and just a sophomore is even more positively jarring. In July alone, offers have included those from programs such as Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Appalachian State, and Michigan, according to his X posts. Offers in June consisted of Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Wake Forest, the University of Florida, UConn and Oregon.

The recent offer from Colorado proves how highly these college coaches view Miller’s long-term potential.

Receiver Corey Miller's Recruitment

Miller is a wide receiver from South Carolina and plays for Dutch Fork High School. At 6-1, 190 pounds, he’s making waves across the nation for the attention he’s receiving, as he has just finished his freshman year of high school.

The standout player was invited to and competed at UA Next S7VNS. Miller displayed his skills and his confidence as he showed off a one-handed catch in the end zone.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Folsom Field during the first half between the Arizona State Sun Devils against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being one of the youngest prospects in the recruiting cycle, he’s become one of the more heavily recruited receivers in the country. Miller finished his freshman season with 30 receptions for 549 yards, according to 247Sports. The combination of his young age, athleticism, size and early production has made him a top player for coaches to watch.

What’s Next in Corey Miller's Recruitment

Miller has quite a few years until he attends one of the 41 schools he has to choose from. Colorado’s recruiting approach and the possibility of having coach Deion Sanders as a coach can be incredibly intriguing to young players.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only does Coach Prime have an influential name, but he coaches with a style that can benefit younger players. While there is a consistent narrative out in the world stating that old-school coaches can’t bond with their players doesn’t seem to be true at Colorado.

Sanders enjoys the flashiness that can come with football, but he can also balance that with a gritty, old-school form of playing, and that’s exactly what certain players are looking for.

A personality like Miller’s could mesh well with the leadership of Coach Prime and his philosophy, as well as the attention the program gets on a national level. With Miller being so young, his list of offers will inevitably be expected to grow, but he should remain on both fans' and the coaching staff’s radar as his high school career continues.

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