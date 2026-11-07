Colorado Buffaloes Make Recruiting Push for Son of NFL Super Bowl Champion

The Colorado Buffaloes refuse to shy away from potentially adding NFL representation under coach Deion Sanders. That includes the recruiting trail, as Sanders and his staff have gone after sons of former league stars.

Now Colorado is recruiting the son of three-time Super Bowl winning running back for the New England Patriots LaGarrette Blount, who's emerging as a fast-rising prospect on the recruiting trail.

Son of LaGarrette Blount Reveals Colorado Offer

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The class of 2028 wide receiver and defensive back revealed his Colorado offer on the morning of Nov. 7, before Colorado faced Arizona State in Tempe. Along with Sanders, Blount Jr. or Mountain Pointe High in Phoenix, Arizona cites director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box as one of the coaches who offered him.

Blount made his living burying his shoulders into defenders as a physical, downhill running back under then Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He also starred for Oregon as a bruising runner.

The son is carving out his own path, including showcasing versatility on the field while playing for a prep football hotbed across the nation.

LaGarrette Blount Jr. Thrives as 2-Way Star

Oct. 3, 2011; Tampa Bay FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LaGarrette Blount (27) celebrates with wide receiver Arrelious Benn (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Colts 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Blount Jr. shows a more cerebral side compared to peers in his 2028 recruiting class. He shows a knack for reading where the quarterback's eyes are, then jumping on the route to turn it into a pick six takeaway.

He brings strong range in playing the backend too, including grabbing one interception near the goal line for his school. So Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve certainly should love his ball skills, as the Buffaloes will eventually need safety help for down the road.

But Colorado and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion likely will become enamored with Blount's speed on offense too. He blows by single coverage and then creates enormous separation off his second gear, establishing himself as a deep threat.

Mountain Pointe trusts him inside the red zone too, especially when he draws man coverage. Blount Jr. shows strong releases with his routes, then is able to pull off the high concentration grabs inside the end zone.

Landing Blount Jr. could continue a notable trend in Boulder. And not just limited to the Buffaloes stockpiling on past NFL representation.

How LaGarrette Blount Jr. Fits This Colorado Mold

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders made his mark as a two-way standout during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. He later coached one of college football's most revered versatile standouts in wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Now he plugged interior offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden on the defensive line too. Long story short, Colorado has created a new trend with going after future two-way standouts.

Perhaps Blount Jr. will make a case to play both ways at his next football home. He's explosive enough to deliver game-changing moments on defense and offense. Having the NFL bloodlines, especially being the son of a three-time Super Bowl winner, certainly helps his case too.

Colorado still faces some fierce competition to land the Swiss Army knife playmaker. Dad's alma mater Oregon offered, same with Ohio State out of the Big Ten Conference. Even Blount's former NFL coach Belichick is making a run at the son with North Carolina offering. But Blount Jr. now rises as a key priority for the 2028 class.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.